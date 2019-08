The free annual event, organised by the Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network, gave children and adults the chance to get up close with reptiles. Activities at the event included bushcraft demonstrations, pond dipping, meadow sweeping, face painting and a tombola. Exotic reptiles were provided by the East Sussex Reptile and Amphibian Society.

