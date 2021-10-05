Fantastic Lego-themed exhibition comes to Chichester’s Novium Museum

Great Barrier Reef in Lego will come to The Novium SUS-210510-152232003

Brick Wonders will transport visitors around the world with wonders old and new will be recreated from 500,000 Lego bricks by Warren Elsmore and his team. Beginning with the seven wonders of the ancient world, the exhibition in Chichester opens in December and also takes in modern, natural and historic wonders from all seven continents.

Visitors will be taken on a global journey where they will see sights such as an Egyptian pyramid; the Grand Canyon; Old London Bridge; and, the International Space Station as well as everyday marvels including broadcasting and the internet.

An installation of The Great Barrier Reef creates a show-stopping highlight to the exhibition, complete with underwater lighting and sound effects, and Lego brick recreations of everything from corals and sponges to sea turtles and reef-dwelling fish including blue tangs, angel fish and a ray.

Old London Bridge in Lego will come to The Novium in Chichester SUS-210510-152242003

The exhibition will also feature 30 other Lego brick models, many of which are scaled to inspire building at home, as well as animated film footage and interactive Lego brick building areas.

A series of Make and Take sessions will give visitors the opportunity to create Lego brick wonders of their very own. Participants can choose from a rocket, parrot fish or a unicorn model to make and take home. Sessions cost £6.50 per model and advance booking is essential.

The Novium Museum will also be asking visitors to put their building skills to the test for the chance to see their own Lego brick masterpiece on display with budding builders are invited to create a Lego brick wonder of their own, and enter one of three age categories.

Councillor Roy Briscoe, cabinet member for community services at Chichester District Council, said: “We are thrilled to be launching this exciting exhibition at The Novium Museum. This will be a must-see for Lego brick fans of all ages, and great fun for the whole family!

“We hope that visitors will take inspiration from the world of wonders on display and have a go at creating their own Lego brick masterpieces.”

Warren Elsmore, creator of Brick Wonders, added: “After an uncertain year of closures and delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is so exciting to finally be able to bring Brick Wonders to Chichester.

“The exhibition has enjoyed an excellent reception in museums around the country, sparking imagination and conversation between visitors of all ages, and I hope that visitors to The Novium Museum will enjoy their global journey of wonders in Lego bricks.”

The exhibition will replace Mystery Warrior: The North Bersted Man, which closes on Saturday, November 13.

Brick Wonders opens on Saturday, December 4 and will run until June 5 2022. Tickets to the exhibition cost £4 for adults, £2.50 for children and £12 for a family of up to five. Relaxed SEN sessions are available, see The Novium Museum’s website for details. Entrance to the rest of the museum remains free, with donations gratefully accepted.

Booking in advance is essential.

For more information, and to book your visit please see: www.thenovium.org/brickwonders

The museum’s annual writing competition will also this year invite children to take inspiration from Brick Wonders and put pen to paper for a chance to win an exclusive preview of the exhibition for their whole class.

The preview will feature fun and games with the stars of Bognor Regis’s Alexandra Theatre 2021 pantomime ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’, and the winning author will also win four VIP tickets to the show. Children aged 7-11 years can enter by producing a piece of writing entitled ‘A Day at My Wonder of the World’.