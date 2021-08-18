The car boot sale will take place on Sunday, September 19.

Classic cars will form the backdrop of this shopping event with a range of vendors from East End stallholders right through to vintage and retro specialists offering everything from fashion and accessories to furniture and homewares.

Guests are able to sample hand-crafted cocktails from the Bar Car while a DJ will be spinning from vinyl.

Goodwood Revival car boot with a difference Picture: Toby Adamson

The Car Boot Sale will be graced by a selection of fabulous items from celebrity wardrobes, as organised by The Circle, including pieces kindly donated by Annie Lennox and Livia Firth, with more to be confirmed.

Founded by Annie Lennox in 2008, The Circle is a global feminist organisation which uses the collective power of women to support the world’s most vulnerable women and girls. In its mission to create a fairer world, it focuses on economic empowerment and ending violence against women and girls. All monies raised during the Car Boot Sale will go towards this vital work.

Raakhi Shah, CEO, The Circle, said: “We’re delighted to be taking part in the first ever Revival Car Boot Sale. It’s a great way for us to raise money to support some of the most vulnerable women and girls across the world. It is also a great opportunity to showcase the work we do, work which fits perfectly with the Revive and Thrive ethos at the heart of this exciting event.”

Also setting up shop at the Revival Car Boot Sale will be Circle of Style – a new personal shopping subscription service that takes the hassle out of second-hand shopping.

Circle stylists elevate your wardrobe and ensure that hardly worn pieces have a second life; helping their customers Revive and Thrive pre-loved items.

The Revival Style Advisor and Queen of Thrift herself, Bay Garnett, will judge the Best Dressed Car Boot Sale competition, carefully considering the styling of each car and its wares.

Car Boot aficionado and Revival Style Adviser Bay Garnett said: “I can’t wait to get down to the Car Boot Sale on the Sunday morning of Revival and discover some hidden treasures. I love nothing more than wandering around a car booter – you never know what you might find – but I do know that I’m sure to find some gems at the Revival Car Boot Sale.”

Across the weekend, Bay will also be speaking to visitors to discover the heritage and stories behind their vintage fashions.

The Car Boot Sale is set to be an integral part of the Revival’s celebration of exceptional craftsmanship, style and sustainability, as Goodwood encourages visitors to embrace the event’s thoroughly modern ‘Revive and Thrive’ ethos.

There will also be someone assisting with alterations and a team of stylists on hand to suggest different ways of wearing purchased pieces, ensuring that shoppers are able to make the most of their new finds at the event and beyond.

To experience a Car Boot Sale you will need a Sunday ticket (now limited availability).

If you would like to participate as a vendor, there are a small number of spaces still available. All plots are free of charge and we are able to assist with sourcing a period vehicle if required.