Haywards Heath Town Day 2019 – all you need to know

This year's Town Day in Haywards Heath will be bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know ahead of the event.

The bar has been raised for this year’s Town Day to give residents a longer festival for the town and community.

Town Day will officially kick off at 12pm, although performers will be on hand from East Sussex College to get visitors into the festival spirit from 11.30am.

This year, the event will continue into the early evening, with music from local bands and entertainment including the 100 Monkeys, a Status Quo tribute act and the Poi Passion Fire Show.

The world-famous IMPS Motorcycle Display Team will be performing two shows throughout the day with performers as young as four years old stunning the crowds with their daring feats and stunts.

The stage and arena will see performances from Alegria Dance, Marco the Magician and Punch and Judy, as well as sessions from Fitsteps, Zumba and Flamenco Feet.

Adults can enjoy a specially created IMPS cocktail from the Beetle Juice VW Beetle Bar, with money raised from them going directly to SERV Sussex and the Blood Bikers.

There's also a special IMPS mocktail for children.

Barratt Wilson Homes, one of the event sponsors, will put on a digger show, and the ever popular Mewes vets ‘Great British Bark Off’ will return.

Children’s activities this year including U Can Spray graffiti art, creation station, sand art, Perfect Picture face painting, an inflatable disco dome, Poi Passion circus area and tuition, stilt walkers,a mini railway and fairground rides, with happy hour at the funfair from 12pm to 1pm.

The event will run from 12pm to 7pm next Saturday (September 7) in Victoria Park.

For more information, visit the Haywards Heath Town Council website here.