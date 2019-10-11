Lindfield Bonfire Celebrations - all you need to know

This year’s Lindfield Bonfire Society is taking place on Tuesday 5th November and marks the 125th anniversary of the founding of the society - here's everything you need to know about the event.

The event will start with a free fancy dress competition at the King Edward Hall from 6.30pm to 7pm, which is open to everyone. The categories are children up to 6 years old, age 7 to 11 and age 12-15, as well as adults and groups.

The torchlight procession will start at approximately 7.30pm outside of the King Edward Hall.

The route will go south towards Black Hill, proceed down Black Hill to the traffic lights, turn right into Hickmans Lane, and proceed the length of Hickmans Lane before stopping and relighting 45 metres from the High Street junction.

The procession will then turn right into the High Street and walk down towards Lindfield Common, arriving at approximately 8pm.

At 8.15pm the bonfire will be lit and followed by the traditional bonfire prayer.

A fireworks display will start on Lindfield Common at 8.30pm, ending at 9pm.

Money raised from street collections on the night will be in aid of local children's charities including Chestnut Tree House, Court Meadow Riding for the Disabled, Cleft Lip & Palate Association (CLAPA), Kangaroos and Orchard House.

Road Closures

Road closures will be in operation across Lindfield between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

The High Street and Black Hill will be closed for the entire evening.

Roads affected by closures to vehicles for the entire event are The High Street from Black Hill up to junction with Hickmans Lane, and Lewes Road to the High Street from the junction of Eastern Road.

Traffic will then be diverted along Hickmans Lane while the High Street is closed.

From 6.30pm to 7.30pm and 8pm to 9.30pm, Hickmans Lane will close for the procession and re-open once this has moved onto Lindfield Common.

While Hickmans Lane is closed there will be no entry onto it from Denman’s Lane, Brookway, Finches Park Road, The Welkin, Compton Road, Shenstone and Sunte Avenue.

Traffic will be diverted via Eastern Road, Luxford Road, Newton Road and Dukes

Road due to the closure of Lewes Road.

There will be no entry onto Lewes Road from Chaloner Road or to the High Street from Backwards Lane.

Parking

Visitors are advised to walk to the event due to restricted parking in the village, and recommended to park in Haywards Heath or on the outskirts of the village avoiding the procession route and considering access for local residents and the emergency services.

There is limited parking available for disabled visitors at the car park next to Backwoods Lane - those who need this are asked to contact the society in advance to discuss further village accessibility.

First Aid

A medic will be in attendance on the night in the Bowls Club car park at the top of Lindfield Common.

There will also be mobile patrols through the evening.

The lost children post is in the King Edward Hall and is manned throughout the evening.

Health and safety

To make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time on the night, the society ask that visitors do not bring sparklers, fireworks or bangers with them, and they say they cannot be held responsible for any damage, injury or loss sustained by anyone at the event.

Only members of the society and attendees from other bonfire societies will be given torches, and members of the public cannot walk in the procession.

Visitors are asked not to pick up discarded torches or to bring pets or drones, or to cross the safety fence around the fire site at any point before, during or after the event.

To find out more, visit their website or email lindfieldbonfiresoc@gmail.com.