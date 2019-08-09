Local community show the love for HeART to Heart

The trail, which comprises 26 giant hearts and 11 smaller hearts, spans across Crawley, Horsham, Reigate and East Grinstead, and encourages visitors to find each heart to collect a code and earn a reward via an app, which has been downloaded more than 1,200 times. Hannah Liles, Event Project’s Fundraiser at St Catherine’s said: “We’re delighted with the way our local community have engaged with HeART to Heart. And now the summer holidays are here it’s the perfect opportunity to get out on the trail." For further information please visit here.

