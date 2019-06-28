Mid Sussex Times entertainment listings, Friday, June 28, to Thursday, July 4

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 11am in the car park above Barns Green Village Hall RH13 0PT. 2 mile HDC Health walk, firm underfoot, can be muddy. One gentle incline, some views. Well behaved dogs welcome. 60 mins. Chatter 07720 714306

GIGS

80s Mania: 7.30pm, £24, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Some 28 chart-topping artistes from the 1980s are authentically recreated to look and sound as they did back in the day with a full live band.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

CONCERTS

Horsham Symphony Orchestra – Summer Concert: 7.30pm, £14, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

GIGS

Battle of the Bands: 5.30pm, £7, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Top local bands battle it out in front of a live audience.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

GIGS

Choice Grenfell: 3pm, £16 (discounts £14), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the loss of the great comedienne and monologist Joyce Grenfell.

STAGE

Ariel Crawley Showcase 2019: 6.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Ariel Drama Academy presents an evening of song, drama and dance celebrating their students’ work throughout the year.

MONDAY, JULY 1

COMMUNITY

THE GROUP: 8pm. A pub in Burgess Hill. Unattached? The Group, for men and women aged 50+, meets on the second Monday evening of every month. It is an opportunity to meet new people. Walks, theatre, golf, lunches and dinners, holidays. Also in Worthing, Lewes, Brighton and Horsham. Find out more at www.thegroup.org.uk.

CONCERTS

Horsham Music Centre Summer Concert: 5.45pm, £6, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. In a concert of two distinct parts beginning at 5.45pm and 7.30pm.

TUESDAY, JULY 2

STAGE

Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom: Tue 4.30pm, Wed 10am, 1pm & 4.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. 2-3 miles HDC Health walk around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. May be extended if walkers wish. No dogs. 1 hr. Anne 01273 493671

THURSDAY, JULY 4

GIGS

The Story of Guitar Heroes: 7.30pm, £25, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. This live concert style ‘rockumentry’ is performed by the renowned musician: Phil Walker, and his exceptional band.

STAGE

The Tempest: 7pm, £15 (discounts £12), children £10. Family of four £38. The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Renowned all over the world for their clarity, quality and ingenuity, Illyria return to their home-turf: Shakespearean comedy.

CINEMA

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Glyndebourne: Cinderella (12A) Sun 5.30. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 7.30; Sat 11.45, 1.15, 2.25, 4.00, 5.05, 7.45; Sun 11.45, 1.15, 2.25, 5.05, 7.45. Men In Black: International (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon 7.00. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Tue, Wed & Thu 5.15, 8.15.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri & Mon 1.20, 7.40; Sat & Sun 7.40. Aladdin (PG) Fri & Mon 11.10, 2.10, 4.10, 5.10, 8.10; Sat & Sun 10.10, 11.10, 1.10, 2.10, 4.10, 5.10, 8.10; Tue 10.50, 1.45, 4.40, 7.40; Wed 10.50, 1.45, 4.40, 8.20; Thu 10.50, 1.45, 4.40, 7.20. IMAX 2D: Apollo 11 (U) Fri 12.30, 8.00, 10.20; Sat 8.00, 10.20; Sun 8.00; Mon 12.00. Apollo 11 (U) Fri 1.50; Sat & Sun 2.30; Mon 1.50, 8.30; Tue, Wed & Thu 1.10, 3.30, 8.10. Brightburn (15) Fri 10.00, 2.30, 7.10; Sat & Sun 7.10; Mon 12.50, 7.10; Tue & Wed 11.50, 3.20, 9.00; Thu 11.50, 9.00. Child’s Play (15) Fri & Mon 11.30, 9.30; Sat & Sun 9.30; Tue, Wed & Thu 10.50, 5.50. 2D SCREENX: Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.40, 4.50; Mon 4.50. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 1.40, 9.00; Tue & Wed 12.20. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15) Fri 11.00, 2.00; Mon 11.00, 2.30; Tue, Wed & Thu 2.10. Polish: Kurier (15) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 8.15. Ma (15) Fri 10.50; Mon 11.00. Men in Black: International (12A) Fri & Sat 12.10, 2.50, 5.40, 8.20, 10.20; Sun & Mon 12.10, 2.50, 5.40, 8.20; Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10, 2.00, 4.45, 7.45. Rocketman (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.20, 2.15, 5.15, 7.30; Mon 11.20, 2.15, 5.15, 8.00; Tue, Wed & Thu 11.50, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri & Mon 5.20; Sat & Sun 10.20, 12.40, 3.00, 5.20; Tue, Wed & Thu 5.10. 4DX 3D: Toy Story 4 (U) Fri & Sat 11.30, 2.00, 4.30, 7.00, 9.30; Sun & Mon 11.30, 2.00, 4.30, 7.00. IMAX 2D: Toy Story 4 (U) Fri 3.00, 5.30; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.30, 3.00, 5.30; Mon 2.30, 5.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri 10.30, 11.00, 1.00, 1.30, 3.30, 4.00, 5.00, 6.00, 6.30, 7.50, 8.40, 10.20; Sat 10.30, 11.00, 12.00, 1.00, 1.30, 2.30, 3.30, 4.00, 5.00, 6.00, 6.30, 7.50, 8.40, 10.20; Sun 10.30, 11.00, 12.00, 1.00, 1.30, 2.30, 3.30, 4.00, 5.00, 6.00, 6.30, 7.50, 8.40; Mon 11.00, 1.00, 1.30, 3.30, 4.00, 5.30, 6.00, 6.30, 7.50; Tue 11.00, 12.00, 1.30, 2.30, 4.00, 5.00, 5.45, 6.30, 7.20, 8.20; Wed 11.00, 12.00, 1.30, 2.30, 4.00, 5.00, 5.45, 6.30, 7.20; Thu 11.00, 12.00, 1.30, 2.30, 4.00, 5.00, 6.30, 7.40. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Fri 10.30, 1.10, 3.50, 6.30, 9.10; Sat, Sun & Mon 1.10, 3.50, 6.30, 9.10; Tue, Wed & Thu 12.50, 3.30, 6.10, 8.50. Yesterday (12A) Fri & Sat 10.45, 11.30, 12.30, 1.30, 3.15, 4.15, 5.00, 6.00, 7.00, 7.45, 8.45, 9.45, 10.30; Sun 10.45, 11.30, 12.30, 1.30, 3.15, 4.15, 5.00, 6.00, 7.00, 7.45, 8.45; Mon 11.00, 1.30, 2.15, 3.15, 4.15, 5.00, 6.00, 7.00, 7.45, 8.45; Tue, Wed & Thu 10.40, 12.30, 1.30, 3.15, 4.20, 6.00, 7.10, 8.45. Movies For Juniors: A Dog’s Journey (PG) Sat & Sun 10.20. Movies For Juniors: Dumbo (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: Wonder Park (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. IMAX 2D: Soundgarden Live From The Artists Den (15) Mon 7.30. 4DX 3D: Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Mon 12.00 (midnight); Tue, Wed & Thu 11.40, 2.50, 6.00, 9.10. IMAX 3D: Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Mon 12.00 (midnight); Tue, Wed & Thu 10.30, 1.40, 4.50, 8.00. 2D SCREENX: Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Tue 12.10 (midnight); Tue, Wed & Thu 12.40, 3.50, 7.00. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Tue 12.10 (midnight); Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 2.10, 5.20, 7.30, 8.30. Midsommar (tbc) Wed 7.40; Thu 10.45, 2.00, 5.10, 8.20.

The Hawth (01293 553636): NT Live Encore: Small Island (15) Tue 7.00. RSC Encore: The Taming Of The Shrew (12A) Wed 7.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Toy Story 4 (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.20, 5.00, 7.35; Sat & Sun 11.45, 12.25, 2.20, 5.00, 7.35. Rocketman (15) Fri & Mon 2.20, 8.00; Sat & Sun 8.00; Tue, Wed & Thu 2.10. Aladdin (PG) Sat & Sun 12.20. Men In Black: International (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 5.15. Yesterday (12A) 2.50, 5.35, 8.15. Kids’ Crew: Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) Sat 10.20. Kids’ Crew: Wonder Park (PG) Sat 10.20. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat & Sun 3.10. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Tue, Wed & Thu 5.00, 8.00. Silver Screen: Stan And Ollie (PG) Wed 10.30.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film July 18.)

HORSHAM

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Yesterday (12A) Fri 11.15, 1.30, 2.15, 5.30, 9.00; Sat 12.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Sun 10.30, 1.30, 4.30, 7.30; Mon 11.00, 2.00, 4.30, 7.30, 8.45; Tue 11.15, 5.50, 8.00; Wed 10.20, 11.15, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Thu 10.15, 2.15, 5.15, 8.45; Silver Screen: Tue 2.20; Baby Club: Wed 10.20. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri 10.00, 12.45, 3.30, 6.15, 7.45; Sat 9.45, 11.30, 1.45, 3.30, 4.30, 6.15, 7.20; Sun 10.00, 12.45, 2.30, 3.30, 5.20, 8.15; Mon & Thu 10.00, 12.40, 3.20, 6.00, 8.15; Tue 10.45, 1.30, 3.15, 5.15, 8.45; Wed 10.00, 12.40, 3.20, 6.00, 8.45. Diego Maradona (12A) Fri 4.30; Sun 11.20; Mon 1.15. Rocketman (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 9.00; Mon 10.15, 5.00. Aladdin (PG) Fri 10.15; Sat 10.30. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Tue 12.00, 4.15, 7.30; Wed 1.15, 4.30, 7.45; Thu 11.00, 1.15, 4.30. The Cold Blue (PG) Thu 7.45.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film July 25.)