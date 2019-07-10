Mid Sussex Times entertainment listings, Thursday to Wednesday, July 11-17

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

THURSDAY, JULY 11

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 2.30pm, Denne Road Cemetery, Horsham. New 2 mile Guided Walk around Horsham’s Victorian Cemetery. Discover the lives, loves, losses and achievements of the people who helped to shape our town. 90 mins. Led by Vee Willis, Horsham Heritage Walks Guide. Please register your interest: chairman@horshamsociety.org.

GIGS

Singergy Vocals Gig: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Frog & Nightgown, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Eight Bells, Bolney, 8.30pm-11pm.

Stan’s Showcase: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

The Story Of Guitar Heroes: 7.30pm, £26.50 (over 60/Hawth Friends £23.50, students £23), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636.

STAGE

Creative Assembly: Crafting The Worlds We Play. 7.30pm, £6, Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. A Horsham District Year of Culture Event. Rob Farrell breaks down the core components of making a video game.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

COMMUNITY

TEA DANCE: 1.30pm-3.45pm, £5 per person including tea or coffee. Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive). To find out more call 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 10am at the Hurtwood car park in Walking Bottom, Peaslake (map.ref. 083446) for an undulating 5 mile HDC walk through fields and woodland, with lovely views and fine houses. Some stiles. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Margaret 01403 262311.

GIGS

Willie Austen & Paul Stenton: The King’s Arms, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Glitz, Blitz & 70s Hits: The Kings Arms, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

Julia Othmer: Queen’s Head, Barns Green 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: Warnham Comrades Club, 8.30pm-11pm.

Apache Rose: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

26th Avenue: This Crawley-based indie band is hosting a gig in support of St Catherine’s Hospice. 7pm-9pm, Hazelwick School’s South Hall, Crawley. All welcome. All proceeds to St Catherine’s Hospice.

SATURDAY, JULY 13

GIGS

Horsham Rocks Presents: The Okee Dokee Band, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

Poacher: Roffey Social Club, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Emily Adams: The Holmbush Inn, Horsham, 7pm-11pm.

St Mary’s Family Fest: St Mary’s C of E Primary School, Horsham, 3.30pm-7.30pm.

John Idan and his Natural Blues Band: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Ransom: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Brett Hutchinson: The Holbrook Club, Horsham, 7pm-11pm.

WALK: Meet 10.30am in the Barns Green car park, above village hall, RH13 0PT. 4.5 mile HDC walk via Eastlands, Drycotts, Hook Farm and Pratts Farm with some gates and stiles. Maybe muddy in places. No dogs. 2 hrs. Douglas 01403 268807 or Pauline 07779 671568.

STAGE

Davies School of Dance: Cinderella. 2pm, 5.30pm, £15, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

Let the Music Play: Happy Feet Showcase, Saturday and Sunday, 3pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. See the song and dance numbers that the Happy Feet students have been working on .

Louise Eaton: An evening with the spiritualist medium, 7.30pm, £15, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440.

SUNDAY, JULY 14

COMMUNITY

Sussex Pathfinders Rambling Club: www.sussex-pathfinders.co.uk/walks. 10am, Henfield. 10 miles, fairly level. Meet in the lay-by on the A281 one mile north of Henfield. Walk via riverside to Twineham, Wineham (L), return via Shermanbury. A fairly level walk which may get very muddy after heavy rain. Check website or call 07842 792962 for updates. No dogs.

WALK: Meet 2.30pm outside the Museum in the Causeway, Horsham. Guided 2 mile historical walk around Horsham. Supported by The Horsham Society. 90 mins. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

Horsham Folk Club: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm-10pm.

Alice Schooley: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 1pm-4pm.

Livi In The Middle: Southwater Country Park, Horsham, 12pm-2pm.

The Thieves: Slinfold Cricket Club, Horsham, 5pm-11pm.

Julia Othmer: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 4.30pm-6.30pm.

Horsham Harmony: The Drill Hall, Horsham, 4pm-7pm.

STAGE

Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves: 3pm, £15 (discounts £12), children £10, family of four £38, Amphitheatre, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636.

MONDAY, JULY 15

GIGS

Warnham Jazz Club: Warnham Comrades Club, 8pm-11pm.

TUESDAY, JULY 16

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10.30am on The Green outside the Foresters Arms, Kirdford, RH14 0ND. Park alongside the road, adjacent to the pub. A new 6-7 mile HDC walk, fairly flat, some stiles. No dogs. 3 hrs. Jan 01403 783889 and David 01483 279713.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

Big Notes Choir Summer Gig: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

Stopgap Dance: A Space In Gravity. 7.30pm, £10, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. A unique triple bill of dance work.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am in the car park at the Partridge Green Village Hall, RH13 8HX. 6 mile HDC walk to the east of Partridge Green. Includes stiles but is fairly flat, passing 16th century moated Ewhurst Manor and Shermanbury Church. No dogs. 2 hrs 45 mins. Mike 07855 502023.

STAGE

Stages Performing Arts: Don’t Stop Us Now! Wednesday and Thursday, 7pm, £17, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. A musical extravaganza featuring a wealth of outstanding Sussex talent.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Glyndebourne: The Barber Of Seville (12A) Sun 5.30. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.15, 8.15; Sat & Sun 1.00, 5.05, 8.15. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 7.30; Sat 11.45, 2.25, 4.15, 7.00; Sun 11.45, 2.25.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Anna (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 5.10; Sat & Sun 5.10. Annabelle Comes Home (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.00, 3.40, 6.20, 7.40, 9.00; Sun 1.00, 3.40, 6.20, 8.00, 9.00. Apollo 11 (U) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.50, 5.20; Sun 2.50. Midsommar (18) Fri, Mon & Wed 2.00, 8.00; Sat & Sun 2.00; Tue & Thu 2.00, 8.30. Rocketman (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10. IMAX 2D: Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.30, 4.40; Sat & Sun 10.20, 1.30, 4.40. IMAX 3D: Spider-Man: Far Farm Home (12A) Fri-Thu 7.50. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10, 12.40, 2.20, 3.50, 5.30, 7.00, 8.40; Sat 11.10, 12.40, 2.20, 3.50, 5.30, 8.40. Stuber (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 1.20, 3.50, 6.20, 8.50; Sat & Sun 10.50, 1.20, 3.50, 6.20, 8.50.

The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.30; Sat & Sun 10.15, 11.45. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri, Mon & Wed 11.40, 1.00, 2.10, 4.50, 6.00, 7.20, 8.30; Sat 10.30, 11.30, 1.00, 3.30, 4.50, 6.00, 7.20, 8.30; Sun 10.30, 11.40, 1.00, 2.10, 3.30, 4.50, 6.00, 7.20, 8.30; Tue & Thu 11.40, 1.00, 2.10, 4.50, 6.00, 7.20. Yesterday (12A) Fri-Thu 12.20, 3.00, 5.40, 8.20. Aladdin (PG) Sat & Sun 11.50. Jaws (12A) Sat 2.00; Thu 8.00. Pavarotti + Satellite Q&A (12A) Sat 7.00. Movies For Juniors: Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Sat & Sun 10.10. The Matrix: 20th Anniversary (4K Restoration) (15) Sat 8.00. Glyndebourne: The Barber Of Seville Recorded (12A) Sun 5.30. Unlimited Screening: Animals (15) Tue 8.00.

New Park (01243 786650): Yesterday (12A) Fri 1.15, 6.00; Sat 3.30, 8.30; Sun 5.45, 8.15; Mon 1.30, 8.30; Tue 1.30, 8.45; Wed 6.00, 8.30; Thu 3.30, 8.00. Prophecy (PG) Fri 3.45; Sun 12.00; Thu 6.00. The Captor (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 6.15; Mon 4.00; Thu 1.15. Memoir Of War (12A) Sat 12.45; Tue 6.00; Wed 3.15. Glyndebourne: The Barber Of Seville (2019) (PG) Sun 2.00. Maiden (PG) Mon 6.15; Wed 1.00. The Smallest Show On Earth (U) Tue 4.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri 8.00. Green Book (12A) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Aladdin (PG) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.40, 1.40, 4.50; Sat 10.40, 1.40, 4.40; Thu 4.50. Anna (15) Fri, Mon & Thu 12.20, 8.45; Sun 8.45; Tue 12.20, 9.00; Wed 1.20. 2D SCREENX: Annabelle Comes Home (15) Fri-Thu 10.00, 12.30, 6.20. 4DX 2D: Annabelle Comes Home (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 3.20, 9.10; Wed 11.00, 1.30. Annabelle Comes Home (15) Fri & Sun 2.20, 5.00, 7.40, 10.20; Sat 1.50, 5.00, 7.40, 10.20; Mon, Tue & Thu 2.20, 5.00, 7.40; Wed 2.20, 5.00, 7.40, 9.10. Apollo 11 (U) Fri & Mon 11.40, 2.00; Sat 11.45; Sun 12.00; Thu 2.00. Men In Black: International (12A) Fri 10.40; Sat 11.10. Midsommar (18) Fri 10.50, 2.00, 5.10, 8.20, 10.20; Sat 10.50, 2.00, 5.10, 8.20, 10.40; Sun, Mon & Tue 10.50, 2.00, 5.10, 8.20; Wed 10.50, 2.00, 5.10, 8.40; Thu 10.10, 1.20, 5.10, 8.20. Rocketman (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.30. IMAX 2D: Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 10.20, 1.30, 4.40; Wed 10.20, 1.30, 5.00. 4DX 3D: Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 12.00, 6.00; Wed 4.10. 2D SCREENX: Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri-Thu 3.00, 9.00. IMAX 3D: Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri & Sat 8.00, 11.10; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 8.00. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri & Sat 11.10, 12.45, 2.15, 3.50, 5.20, 6.50, 7.30, 8.30, 10.00; Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 11.10, 12.45, 2.15, 3.50, 5.20, 6.50, 7.30, 8.30; Wed 11.10, 12.30, 2.15, 3.40, 5.20, 6.45, 7.30, 8.30. Stuber (15) Fri & Sat 1.40, 4.10, 6.30, 8.50, 11.15; Sun 1.40, 4.10, 6.30, 8.50; Mon 11.20, 1.50, 4.10, 6.30, 8.55; Tue, Wed & Thu 11.20, 1.40, 4.10, 6.30, 8.50. Hindi: Super 30 (tbc) Fri-Thu 8.15. The Dead Don’t Die (15) Fri 10.20, 12.50, 3.30, 6.10, 8.40, 11.00; Sat 3.30, 6.10, 8.40, 11.00; Sun 3.30, 6.10, 8.40; Mon & Tue 10.20, 12.50, 3.30, 6.10, 8.40; Wed 10.10, 12.40, 3.20, 6.00, 8.30; Thu 11.00, 3.30, 6.10, 8.40. The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Fri, Mon & Thu 4.00; Sat & Sun 11.00, 1.20, 4.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri & Mon 10.40, 12.00, 1.10, 2.30, 3.10, 4.20, 5.00, 5.40, 6.20, 7.50; Sat 10.00, 10.40, 11.20, 12.00, 12.40, 1.30, 2.30, 3.10, 4.20, 5.00, 5.40, 6.20, 8.45; Sun 10.40, 11.20, 12.00, 12.40, 1.50, 2.30, 3.10, 4.20, 5.00, 5.40, 6.20, 7.50; Tue 10.40, 12.00, 1.10, 2.30, 4.00, 5.00, 6.30, 8.30; Wed 10.40, 12.00, 1.10, 2.30, 3.10, 4.00, 5.00, 5.40, 6.30, 7.50; Thu 10.40, 12.00, 1.10, 2.30, 4.20, 5.00, 5.40, 6.20, 7.50. Yesterday (12A) Fri 11.40, 2.30, 5.20, 7.00, 8.10, 9.50; Sat 11.40, 2.30, 5.20, 8.10, 10.40; Sun 11.40, 2.30, 5.20, 7.00, 8.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.40, 2.30, 5.20, 8.10. Jaws (12A) Sat 2.00; Thu 8.00. Pavarotti + Satellite Q&A (12A) Sat 7.00. Pavarotti (12A) Mon 7.00; Tue & Thu 3.10; Wed 7.45. Movies For Juniors: Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 10.10. The Matrix: 20th Anniversary (4K Restoration) (15) Sat, Wed 8.00. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat & Sun 11.30. Unlimited Screening: Animals (15) Tue 8.00.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Cinemalive Encore: Westlife: The Twenty Tour Live From Croke Park (12A) Fri 7.00. Exhibition On Screen: Van Gogh And Japan (12A) Tue 7.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) 1.50, 4.50, 7.50. Yesterday (12A) 8.10. The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.50; Sat & Sun 1.30, 3.50. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.50; Sat 1.15, 3.30, 5.50; Sun 10.10, 1.15, 3.30, 5.50. Annabelle Comes Home (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.00, 5.45, 8.20; Sat & Sun 5.45, 8.20. Kids Crew: Wonder Park (PG) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: Missing Link (PG) Sat 10.20.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films listed.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri 1.45, 5.45, 8.15; Sat 11.00, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun 2.30, 5.25, 8.20; Mon-Thu 1.45, 5.15, 8.15. Yesterday (12A) Fri 2.15, 4.55, 7.45; Sat 1.15, 4.15, 7.15; Sun-Thu 2.15, 4.55, 7.45. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Sat 10.15.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri 10.20, 2.15, 5.20, 8.30; Sat 11.15, 3.10, 5.15, 8.30; Sun & Mon 11.30, 1.15, 4.20, 7.30; Tue 11.45, 2.45, 4.50, 8.30; Wed 11.15, 1.30, 5.45, 7.30; Thu 10.45, 1.50, 6.20, 8.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri 3.40, 6.20; Sat 9.45, 1.15, 2.30, 4.00; Sun 10.00, 12.40, 2.30, 6.00; Mon 10.40, 2.40, 5.20; Tue 11.15, 3.45; Wed 10.00, 3.00, 5.15; Thu 9.45, 12.50, 3.40, 5.50.

Annabelle Comes Home (15) Fri 9.00; Sat 9.15; Sun 8.40; Mon 8.45; Tue 6.20, 9.00; Wed 2.30, 9.00; Thu 9.30. Yesterday (12A) Fri 11.20, 1.45, 4.40, 7.30; Sat 12.15, 6.15; Sun 5.15, 8.15; Mon 12.15, 5.50; Tue 10.30, 2.00, 8.00; Thu 12.20, 5.00, 8.30; Baby Club: Wed 10.30, 4.30. Apollo 11 (U) Fri 10.45, 1.15; Mon 3.15; Tue 5.50; Wed 12.30, 8.00; Thu 10.15, 3.15; Silver Screen: Tue 1.20. Pavarotti + Satellite Q&A With Executive Content (12A) Sat 6.45. Horrible Histories: The Movie (PG) Sat 10.45. Relaxed Screening: Toy Story 4 (U) Sun 11.00. Amelie (15) Sun 3.15. The Matrix: 20th Anniversary (4K Restoration) (15) Mon 8.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film July 25.)