Mid Sussex Times, Friday to Thursday, June 14-20

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

GIGS

Beyond The Barricade – 20th Anniversary Tour: 7.30pm, £23.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. The UK’s longest running Musical Theatre Concert Tour features past principal performers from Les Miserables.

Folk on Friday –Rob Halligan: 8pm, £12, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

CONCERTS

New Sussex Singers: 6pm, St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath, £12, 01273 833746, www.brightonconsort.org.uk. Tickets also on the door. Joining forces with Brighton Consort for a performance of choral pieces down the years from Tallis to Whitacre. This will be the first ever collaboration of these two chamber choirs. There will be a second chance to see the concert at Trinity St John sub Castro, Lewes, on June 29, 7.30pm. Visit www.newsussexsingers.org.uk.

MONDAY, JUNE 17

FILM

Horsham Film Society – The Best of World Cinema: The Capitol, Horsham, 8pm. Le sens de la fête, France 2017, Comedy, 117 mins, Cert 12A. In French with English subtitles. The dynamic duo behind the 2011 smash Intouchables – Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache – reunite for this new comedy in which a wedding threatens to erupt into an utter nightmare for the party’s cantankerous planner. A deliciously deadpan comic soufflé. Guest membership available (tickets £5 on the door). Visit horshamfilmsociety.wix.com/horshamfilmsociety.

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

COMMUNITY

Horsham Holistic Health: Mind, Body and Spirit group. Talk – Remembering Your Role On Earth with Candace Caddick, 7.30pm, Friends Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham, RH12 1SL. Cost £7. Contact Tina on tina@rainbowoasis.co.uk or 07857 545 678.

STAGE

Cheneler School Of Dance At Ardingly College: £6, 6.30pm, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

COMMUNITY

SOUTHWATER HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Rose and Sweet Pea. Also features Seasonal Vegetables. These shows are open – no need to be members to enter. 7.30pm, The Village Hall, Church Lane, Southwater. Membership £7.50 (£12 family). Call 01403 730897 or join at the door. Email southwaterhs@yahoo.co.uk.

STAGE

Tanbridge House School presents Sweeney Todd: Until Friday, June 21, 7pm, £16, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Sondheim’s darkly comic masterpiece about obsession and revenge, Sweeney Todd, combines wickedly sharp lyrics with a haunting and evocative musical score.

CINEMA

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Men In Black: International (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 7.45; Sat & Sun 2.20, 5.10, 8.00. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.20; Sat & Sun 1.30. Aladdin (PG) Sat & Sun 4.20. Rocketman (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.15; Sat & Sun 7.30. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat & Sun 12.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat & Sun 12.30. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Fri-Wed 2.35. Rocketman (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 2.30, 5.25; Sat 5.40; Sun 5.25; Thu 1.20, 5.25. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Fri-Wed 5.20, 8.00; Thu 4.10, 8.10. Aladdin (PG) Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.35. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15) Fri & Sun 8.10; Sat 8.30. Men In Black: International (12A) 2.50, 5.35, 8.20. Kids Crew: The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Sat 10.10. Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (PG) Sat 12.35; Sun 12.15. Silver Screen: Green Book (12A) Wed 10.30. The Merry Wives Of Windsor Live From Shakespeare’s Globe (12A) Thu 7.20.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): Darkest Hour (PG) – please phone for time of screening.