Nine things to do with your family in Brighton this summer

If you’re looking for a day out with the children this summer holiday – we’ve got you covered.

We’ve rounded up the top things to do on a day trip to Brighton.

Spot some landmarks on the British Airways i360 pod

1) Take a flight on the British Airways i360

Why not treat your family to a trip on the BA i360, taking in the sights of Brighton and Hove from up high? You’ll be greeted by the friendly on-board crew as you enter the futuristic glass pod, which is ten times the size of a London Eye capsule.

As you make your way skywards, try and spot some of the city’s landmarks – the Royal Pavilion, the remains of the West Pier, the Rampion Wind Farm out to sea.

The flight is a magical experience for children, as they get to see Brighton and Hove from above and get a bird's eye view for miles around! It’ll be the highlight of their day.

Take a trip to the pier

Point out unusual buildings and busy Brighton life going on below, and let your child's imagination take flight. The trip will fill them with wonder.

There’s two flights an hour, so you can book for a specific time, or buy a day pass to take the trip at a time of your choice (subject to availability). If you book online, you’ll save 10 per cent on tickets, and under fours go free.

2) Take a paddle

The Kings Road paddling pool beside the BA i360 is a great place to spend the afternoon.

Let their imagination run wild

There’s a mushroom spout and water pads for little ones to splash around, as well as exciting castles to explore, and toys and sand to keep children entertained.

Or you could relax on Brighton beach, and enjoy the views looking out to sea. It tends to be a bit quieter towards the BA i360 and West Pier, perfect for families.

3) Explore the city’s famous shopping districts

Take in the twists and turns of Brighton’s bustling Lanes, renowned for its quirky independent shops. Charlie’s Sweets Emporium will be a favourite with children.

And don’t miss the North Laine area, which is bursting with unique boutiques and colourful street art, giving a vibrancy to the city centre.

Plus, there’s plenty for kids at Churchill Square, which often runs special events for children at the weekends.

4) Head to the Sea Life Centre

Meet a whole host of magnificent sea creatures at the Victorian aquarium, and come face to face with clownfish, seahorses and jellyfish. There’s also a glass-bottom boat ride where you can watch the sea creatures swimming underneath your feet.

Make the most of your visit with the Explorer’s Pass which includes the BA i360 and Royal Pavilion, and will save you 35 per cent off on the three attractions.

5) Play adventure golf

Take a trip to the eastern end of Brighton’s seafront for the Jungle Rumble Adventure Golf with the choice of two 18-hole courses. The Caveman Course will lead explorers behind a plunging waterfall, while the Treetop Course sees adventures scale a jungle canopy.

6) Visit the Upside Down House

An unusual attraction right next to the BA i360 – visitors are invited to explore this topsy turvy house, where all the furniture – even a toilet – is upside down!

Have a look inside, and be sure to get a selfie with all the family in one of the upside down rooms.

7) Take a trip on Volk’s Electric railway

This recently-restored seafront railway is now taking passengers from the Palace Pier to Black Rock by the Marina.

It’s a pleasant ride along the seafront, and allows you to take in the sites of the beach east of the Palace Pier.

8) Visit Oliver’s Brighton shop

If you’re travelling into Brighton by train, don’t miss wizarding shop Oliver’s Brighton of Trafalgar Street – with wands, a sorting hat, and Harry Potter merchandise.

If your kids love Harry Potter, they’ll be potty for Oliver’s. A great way to start a magical day in the city.

9) Take a stroll on Brighton Palace Pier

Discover Brighton’s famous pier, where you’ll find The Palace of Fun with the latest arcade games.

Walk further along the pier for fairground rides with cups and saucers and super slides, as well as bouncy castles and trampolines.

And there’s a play centre with a four storey soft play area, and a cafe for parents to grab a cup of coffee while the children explore.

