Norman Cook - aka Fatboy Slim - confirms Hove date

Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) will perform a four-hour set at The Old Market as part of the venue’s new Gig for a Gig scheme.

Fresh off of his sell-out arena tour, the DJ and producer will be donating a performance to The Old Market, with proceeds from the show going towards continuing the venue’s vision to support and host exciting and innovative emerging artists. The show is part of the venue’s new Gig for a Gig scheme, which will see big-name performers play intimate headlining shows at The Old Market in order to support new talent.

Since re-opening in 2011 after being purchased by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas (creators of the international hit show STOMP), The Old Market has presented over 1,500 different shows, supported over 300 local artists and performers, and has played host to the likes of Katherine Ryan, Paul Weller, 1927 Theatre, Caitlin Moran, Ricky Gervais, Spymonkey, Michael McIntyre, Sleaford Mods and more.

Norman Cook said: “Brighton – think of this as an apology. I wasn’t able to bring the full 360-degree arena show to Brighton during the last tour (no arenas), so this is a special one-off mini version of the show. I can’t wait to see you there!”

Mark Gordon, marketing manager at The Old Market, added: ““The Gig for a Gig scheme is our way to help the next generation of artists take the next step in their careers, and we’re beyond delighted that Norman Cook has generously donated his time to the cause. As a cornerstone of the British music scene, we couldn’t ask for a better artist to kick off this exciting series of events.”

The event goes on sale on Friday April 26 and will take place on Monday May 27. Tickets cost £49.50 and will be available exclusively online at http://www.theoldmarket.com or by calling

01273 201 801.