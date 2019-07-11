Orchard's Shopping Centre in Haywards Heath to host Strictly Summer event

A summer of fun in The Orchard's Shopping Centre, Haywards Heath, kicks off this Saturday (July 13).

Called 'Strictly Summer; Street Battles and Staying Alive,' the day transports shoppers to the 70s and 80s, promising everyone will have fame, fortune, and 'live forever'.

It's a celebration of life, happiness and summer, including free fun, street battles and entertainment all day, plus prizes to be won.

The Town Mayor (suitably garbed in flares and floral shirt plus sideburns!) will open the day at 10am and there’ll be loads of free arcade games, a Tin Can Alley (courtesy of our lovely Gina from the Middy), workshops for the children and face painting by the Girl Guides.

The entertainment begins almost immediately with Rock Choir; Fitsteps; Irish Dancing; Baton Twirlers; the local Tina Turner; Cylvian; the Ariel Drama Academy; Blackthorns Dance Troupe; Sussex Kings of Harmony; the Perrymount Players - the list just goes on and on.

There’ll also be a Disco Diva Competition, under the guidance of Cylvian, so now is the time to brush up your own performance, win a prize and maybe get talent spotted.

And, in fitting 80s style, the BPM Dance Academy will be presenting a Street Dance Battle between all their students.

Town Mayor, Cllr Alastair McPherson, is very much looking forward to journeying down the years.

He said: “I can’t wait for the sun to come out and have a bit of a sing along with the rock choir.

"I hope the choirs, dancers and all the other acts will be at the peak of their performance so we can have some real fun and everyone can enjoy a really great day.”

Orchards manager Nicola Bird already has her leg warmers – as have all the ‘Strictly Girls’ who have helped organise the day.

Nicola said: “This truly wouldn’t have happened without the creativity of our lovely Laura Morgan, the wonderful Diann Johnson and her girl guides, the great ideas from Sylvia Harris and Sandie Sansom and, of course, the artistry, efficiency and friendship of Gina Stainer – who has actually made every single tin can!

"I hope everyone will have as much fun as we had planning the day.”