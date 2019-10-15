Peppa Pig to switch on Burgess Hill's Christmas lights

Burgess Hill's annual Christmas lights switch on is fast approaching, and this year will see popular children's cartoon TV characters Peppa Pig and George help out.

The event will run from 11am to 5.30pm on Saturday, November 23, with the lights being switched on at 5pm in Church Walk.

Christmas lights switch on 2018

Peppa Pig and her brother, George, will be making guest appearances at the bandstand throughout the day and helping to switch on the Christmas lights.

There will be a stage in Church Walk with entertainment throughout the day, including children's fairground rides, a free Christmas photo booth, Christmas craft activities, community stalls, and street food and drink.

Santa will be in his grotto at Burgess Hill Community Radio, with help from Burgess Hill District Lions Club, from 10am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4pm.

Entry costs £4 per person and each visit includes a present, a chance to talk to Santa and an opportunity to take photos.

Santa’s sleigh and Dancer, Prancer and Blitzen will be nearby too.

To support the event, Mid Sussex District Council has approved free parking from 1pm on Saturday, November 23 in Martlets multi-storey, Church Road and Cyprus Road, which are short stay car parks.