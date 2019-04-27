Printmakers Council offer Oxmarket exhibition in Chichester

The Printmakers Council offers an exhibition entitled Journeys in the Wilson Studio in Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery from April 22-May 5.

The show is part of a travelling exhibition that started at London Print Studios, went on to Jack House in Portsmouth and now reaches its journey’s end at the Oxmarket.

Spokeswoman Jacki Baxter said: “The Printmakers Council invites you to join them on a journey into print. Journeys encompasses traditional and innovative original print exploring this wide theme, from artists’ personal journeys, commuting and holidays, to dream journeys, migrations and immigration, and all packed neatly in A4 frames. All work is for sale.

“Founded in 1965 by artists including Julian Trevelyan, Michael Rothenstein, Anthony Gross and Agatha Sorel, the Printmakers Council promotes the place of printmaking in the visual arts by holding regular exhibitions of original prints in the UK and abroad.”

http://www.oxmarket.com



