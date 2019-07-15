Strictly Summer event in Haywards Heath's Orchard's Shopping Centre a success

Strictly Summer was enjoyed by visitors old and young, as they were transported to the 70s and 80s on Saturday (13th).

The celebration of life, happiness and summer, included free fun, street battles and entertainment all day, plus prizes to be won.

The Town Mayor (suitably garbed in flares and floral shirt plus sideburns!) opened the day at 10am and there were free arcade games, a Tin Can Alley (courtesy of our lovely Gina from the Middy), workshops for the children and face painting by the Girl Guides.

Nicola Bird, manager of Orchard's Shopping Centre, said: "We hold more events in this little shopping centre than any other shopping centre in the UK, something we're really proud of.

"It's a day of fun, and it's free of charge for all the family."

The entertainment began almost immediately with Rock Choir; Fitsteps; Irish Dancing; Baton Twirlers; the local Tina Turner; Cylvian; the Ariel Drama Academy; Blackthorns Dance Troupe; Sussex Kings of Harmony; and the Perrymount Players.

Gina Stainer, content editor for the Mid Sussex Times, said: "The Middy's thrilled to be here at SS joining in the fun, we've had loads of families come here and enjoy the free games and it's fabulous to see so many people here enjoying the sunshine and the Orchard's."

Diane Johnson, paramount district commissioner for Girl Guiding, said: "The Girl Guides are always here on our Strictly Saturday's each summer because Nicola and Ruth really like to support our Guides and the different events and camps we're into.

"Also the whole organisation, the committee that's here that runs the strictly Saturday's are important. We're quite a mixture of people that come from different organisations and interests, so it's easy for us to take part in different events to make certain the whole event runs well.

Ruth de Mierre, cabinet member for customer services at Mid Sussex District Council and chairman of the town team, said: "It's just the best day ever, it's what summer is all about. Nicola has been incredibly generous.

"It's so wonderful that what we're doing is bringing the community together. Bringing it together to have some fun, and to showcase the incredible talent that's round our area and our town.

The free games and entertainment were enjoyed by everyone, both adults and children alike.

Helper Jill said: "It's so hard for families with a low income and Nicola provides all of this fantastic entertainment for children, both creative and artistic, and games, and it's all free. I think families in Haywards Heath should take advantage of this."

