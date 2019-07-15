Charlie Crowhurst 9.

Strictly Summer event in Haywards Heath's Orchard's Shopping Centre a success - in pictures

The Orchard's Shopping Centre's annual Strictly Summer event on Saturday (13th) was a success, full of families and visitors all day.

Manager Nicola Bird said: "We hold more events in this little shopping centre than any other shopping centre in the UK, something we're really proud of." For more information, click here.

Rock Choir.
Photo by Derek Martin Photography
Helper Emily Stainer 12.
Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
The mayor Cllr Alastair McPherson.
Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Rock Choir.
Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
