Table Tennis England opens Ping Pong Parlour in Burgess Hill

A Ping Pong Parlour has opened in Burgess Hill as part of a partnership with Table Tennis England.

Ping Pong Parlours are pop-up spaces with table tennis tables, usually in empty shops, to provide a fun and accessible way for people in the area to play ping pong for free.

The ping pong tables are in the Martlets Shopping Centre from Wednesday, October 30, staying in one unit for six weeks before moving elsewhere in the shopping centre.

All equipment is provided and there is no need to pre-book, people can just turn up and play.

Julie Snowdon, communications and marketing officer at Table Tennis England, said: “Following the success of over 50 Ping Pong Parlours nationwide, the team at Table Tennis England is delighted to open a Parlour in Burgess Hill. We’re sure it will be very well received by the community.

“Ping Pong Parlours are aimed at everyone, irrespective of age, ability or gender, and especially those who wouldn’t normally consider going out to play a sport, by reaching them in a place they already spend time.

"The Ping Pong Parlour, funded by Sport England, will be available to pop into and play, completely free and without having to book.”

The introduction of the new activities comes as NewRiver has submitted revised plans for the £65 million regeneration of Burgess Hill town centre to the local authority.

Justin Thomas, director at NewRiver, said: “We are really pleased that we can offer these new facilities for the community in Burgess Hill to enjoy as we continue our work towards the regeneration of the town centre.

"We are mindful of the need to sustain a town centre that delivers for its local community during the planning and pre-development stages, and these new amenities form part of this.

“We remain committed to working closely with the community as these plans reach the next phase, and look forward to delivering this exciting step-change for Burgess Hill town centre."