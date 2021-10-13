The Duchess of Cornwall shows support to young women at The Princes Trust and the Brilliant Breakfast

HRH Duchess of Cornwall supports The Brilliant Breakfast

The event raised awareness of 'The Brilliant Breakfast' a grassroots fundraising event set up for Women Supporting Women by the Prince's Trust.

The Brilliant Breakfast will run from the 11th to the 17th October 2021, raising funds from breakfasts hosted in homes and offices up and down the country. "From corporate-hosted breakfasts in the office, to eggs on toast at kitchen tables, this event will bring together friends, family and colleagues for a vital cause". All of the money raised will go towards The Prince's Trust's endeavors the support young women around the United Kingdom.

The Big Breakfast was set up in East Ashling by Annoushka Ducas MBE, who wanted to do something recognising how many young women, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, need a lifeline to support them into education and employment; which has been exacerbated by the challenges caused by Covid-19.

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall meets Anoushka Ducas and four young woman who have been supported by The Prince's Trust

Anoushka Ducas was awarded the MBE in 2012 for her work in the jewelry industry after she co-founded Links of London in 1990. Anoushka said:

“This year we are aiming high and want to get as close to raising £1 million in 2021. Vulnerable young women in the UK have never needed help more so this year we are determined to get as many people behind our initiative and raise urgent funds to help improve this situation. There is no better organisation in the country delivering life changing assistance. We are so grateful for the Duchess’ support for our cause.”