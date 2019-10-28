This is how you can join Father Christmas and his reindeer in the Haywards Heath Christmas Festival procession

Preparations are well underway in Haywards Heath for another fabulous Christmas Festival Weekend.

And to celebrate we’ve teamed up with the Orchards Shopping Centre to give our younger readers the chance to join Father Christmas and his reindeer in the procession on Saturday, November 23.

Create you illuminated umbrella and join the procession at this year's Haywards Heath Christmas Festival

We’re inviting children of all ages to make their very own illuminated umbrella, and we’ve made our own - pictured below - to give you some ideas.

You can decorate it with fairy lights and baubles and tinsel - anything you have to hand to help us all get into the Christmas spirit.

The important thing is to have fun, and help us spread some festive cheer.

Everyone who brings their decorated umbrella along to the Orchards Shopping Centre at 4pm on Saturday, November 23 can join the parade at 4.20pm - ahead of the great lights switch-on at 5pm.

We created this illuminated umbrella using an old brolly and some fairy lights. How will you decorate yours?

And there’ll be a prize for the best.

The Christmas Festival Weekend promises two days of wonderful entertainment to kick-start the season, with plenty of entertainment.

On the Saturday visitors can enjoy music from 10.30am performed by school choirs, Adur Concert Band, Tania, Cylvian, Sussex Kings of Harmony and Sussex A Cappella. Marco the Magician will be there, along with Josefa and Spanish Dancing, and Carey School of Irish Dancing.

Father Christmas will be there with Mickey and Minnie Mouse and their friends Donald & Daisy Duck and Pluto, who will join the parade and help the Mayor count down to the lights switch-on.

The festive fun continues on Sunday November 24 from 11.30am with more music, dance and demonstrations.

So, put the date in your diary and start planning your amazing illuminated umbrella!