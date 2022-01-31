So it is no wonder it frequently tops most desirable places to live lists.

Sophie Jowett said: “Lurgashall Village Shop is symbolic of what makes Lurgashall a great place to live, that is, the sense of community and our interest in supporting each other.

“There is no doubt that the beauty of the surroundings provide the initial attraction for living in and around Lurgashall but it is the community of shop, pub and church which provide the social glue which keeps us all here for many years.”

“Lodsworth is so special due to its beautiful surrounding countryside and scenic walks. It’s a parish where people know each other, look after one another and care deeply about where they live,” said Caroline Neville, chair of Lodsworth Parish Council

Maria Barney, from The Juggs pub in Kingston-Upon-Lewes, said: “We are thrilled that our pub has been recognised at a national level! Dating back to the 14th Century, The Juggs is a characterful pub offering a popular menu of traditional pub classics and a selection of beers, wines and spirits in this picturesque country village, just a short stroll from the beautiful South Downs. We are one of the village’s only remaining amenities following the closure of the shop and Post Office, so we pride ourselves on being at the heart of our community – something which has been more important than ever due to the impact of COVID on residents during the past couple of years. Since early 2020 I have been a resident of the village, living upstairs in the pub. It was really important to me to actively involve myself in village life, which I have done by joining the Parish Council and attending village society meetings. We feel very supported by our community and hope to continue to play a role in village life.”

Bexhill-on-Sea has been described as a ‘fine example of an historic town where coast and culture meet’ and the Telegraph cites the De La Warr Pavillion, the farmers market and the variety of hobbies and activities available as reasons behind the growth of the town’s house prices.

We asked you what you thought makes Sussex great, here is what some of you said.

Julie Gasston said: “Beautiful coastline, gorgeous countryside and picturesque villages.”

Many of you mentioned the South Downs, Goodwood, the countryside and beaches.

Christopher Graeme Faulks commented: “Peace and beauty, just a couple of miles away yet a very historic area.”

Others loved Harveys, the bonfire societies, the architecture, Long Man Brewery, and the Albion.

Andrew Finnegan said: “It is so green and so beautiful all year round. It’s got to be one of the most pleasant places to live.”

And Paul Henry Wilson said: “Having four players playing for England in a T20’who has played for Sussex at Cricket.”

Do you agree? What makes Sussex great?

1. Lickfold village, one of the most desirable in the country according to the Telegraph. Pic S Robards SR2201202 SUS-220120-175623001 Photo Sales

2. Eastbourne seafront including the pier. Photo Sales

3. Lodsworth Village is part of the Lickfold, Lurgashall and Lodsworth triangle. Photo Sales

4. View of Hastings from the old Observer building. Photo Sales