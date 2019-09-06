West Sussex entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, September 6-12

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

COMMUNITY

RUNNING: Eight-week running course for beginners with J&M Running and Age UK West Sussex. From walking to running. Runs start from Lamb House, 2 Kleinwort Close, Haywards Heath, RH16 4XG. Starts September 6, 3pm-4pm. £2 per session or non-members package £31 (includes six months membership to Lamb House, Haywards Heath).

WALK: Meet 11am in car park above the Village Hall, Barns Green RH130PT. 2 mile HDC Health walk, firm going underfoot on the outskirts of Barns Green. One gentle incline, some views but can be muddy. Well behaved dogs welcome. 60 mins Chatter 07720 714306.

GIGS

Amanda Rose: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

GIGNITE: Solice, Crimson Collider and Bedhed, The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 8pm-11pm.

The Phil Brown Sextet: Steyning Centre, 8pm-11pm.

Faith – The George Michael Legacy: 7.30pm, £24.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. A stunning celebration remembering one of the greatest singer, songwriters of all time.

Geoff Achison & the Souldiggers: 7.45pm, £16, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. In association with Crawley Blues Club.

Tropicana Nights: 8pm-1am (bar from 7pm), £10, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636.

STAGE

The Red Lion (On Tour) at Horsham YMCA: Gorings Mead, Horsham, 7.30pm, £10. Call 01403 750220. The Red Lion by Patrick Marber. Direction by Sean Turner.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

COMMUNITY

A Collector’s Passion: Scottish Oils in a Private Collection. 10am-5pm, Horsham Museum & Art Gallery. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

Henfield: 10am. 5.5 miles Fairly flat. Explorer Map OL11/TQ207160. Meet at the junction of Station Road and Lower Station Road. Walk via Downs Link (and passing Streatham Manor) and Bineham Bridge. Check www.sussex-pathfinders.co.uk/walks.html or call 07842 792962 for any updates to this walk. Sorry, dogs are not permitted.

Steyning on Film: Free, 10.30am-4.30pm, Steyning Museum. Some cinema and television films were made in the Steyning area. From the silent 1913 ‘King Charles’ to the 1980 ‘Day of the Triffids’, the exhibition explores the various films and stories of some of the individuals and stars involved. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

GIGS

Emily Adams: The Holmbush Inn, Horsham, 7pm-11pm.

Greg Coulson Big Band w/support from Charlie Austen: Coolham Village Hall, 7pm-11pm.

Horsham Rocks Presents: Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

Mister Park: The Crown, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

James Taylor Quartet: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Northern Live – Do I Love You: 7.30pm, £27.50 (cabaret seating), £25 (stalls/circle), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636.

STAGE

Bake With Jack: 3pm, £5, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. As part of the Horsham District Year of Culture ‘52’ project, Jack will be demonstrating how to make a no knead focaccia in the intimate setting of The Capitol Studio.

The Red Lion (On Tour) at Slinfold Village Hall: The Street, Slinfold, Horsham, 01403 750220.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 2.30pm outside the Museum in the Causeway. Guided 2 mile historical walk around Horsham. Supported by The Horsham Society. 90 mins. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

Jodie Munday: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, Pulborough, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Stone Cold Sober: The Plough, Lower Beeding, Horsham, 4pm-7pm.

Liam Carter: Southwater Country Park, Horsham, 12pm-2pm.

Don’t Stop – Fleetwood Mac Tribute: The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 5pm-8pm.

Don’t Stop – Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show: 5pm, £12, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

Joe Brown 60th Anniversary Tour: 7.30pm, £35, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Performance date changed from the one advertised in the brochure.

West End Stars 1: 2pm, £16-£18 (family ticket £64), Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Matthew Goodgame unites West End Stars in the fight against Dementia, raising awareness and support for The Alzheimers Society.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am in The Wey and Arun car park behind the Onslow Arms, High Street, Loxwood RH14 0RD, (TQ041310). New 10+ mile all day HDC walk taking in Plaistow, Ifold and the Wey South path. Bring your own lunch. No dogs. 4 -5 hrs. Jan 01403 783889 and David 01483 279713.

FILM

Horsham Film Society: 8pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. The Guilty (Denmark 2018, thriller, 85 mins, cert 15). Danish with English subtitles. A nerve-jangling thriller about an emergency police dispatcher who takes a desperate call from a kidnapped woman. Guest membership available (tickets £5 on the door). Visit horshamfilmsociety.wix.com/horshamfilmsociety.

GIGS

The Railway Times Acoustic Sessions: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

COMMUNITY

‘Secret Horsham’ Book Launch: Free, 7.30pm, The Olive Branch, Horsham. New local author Dr Maggie Weir-Wilson will introduce her book in the Amberley Publications series on Secret towns. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

WALK: Meet 10am at Village Hall car park in Hollands Way, RH12 3RH (TQ156335). 2+ miles HDC Health walk. Some gentle slopes and may be muddy. No dogs. 60 - 90 mins. Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm.

Open Mic: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

OTHER

Margaret Atwood: Live in Cinemas, 7.30pm, £13.50-£16.50, Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. An evening in conversation with Atwood about the release of the new book.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 9:30am in the Shere Village Car Park at the rear of Shere Museum, GU5 9HE (TQ073479). Access via London Lane. 7.5 mile HDC walk, climbing the North Downs, west to St. Martha’s Church, Newlands Corner (where we stop for a cuppa!!). No dogs. 3.5 hrs. Mike 07855 502023.

CONCERTS

Mid Sussex Choir : New term starts at 7.45pm, Methodist Church, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. Rehearsing a number of songs and carols, along with John Rutter’s Magnificat for the Christmas Concert on December 15. New members welcome. Email contact@midsussexchoir.org.uk or turn up on the night.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, Pulborough, 8.30pm-11pm.

STAGE

Hazel Findlay – The Climb Within: 7.30pm, £17, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Presented by Speakers from the Edge. One of the best young climbers in the world presents a talk about her life and climbs, to explore how we can use a sport such as climbing.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

COMMUNITY

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Monthly meeting, talk by Scott Anderson titled ‘The Art of Cameo Glass’. Scott is a lecturer in Fine Arts Valuation at Southampton Solent University and has recently conducted tours in the UK and Europe on the Arts and Craft Movement and Art Nouveau. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 10.35am. Doors open 9.45am with coffee served until 10.20am. Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372 or 452804). Entrance £8. Entrance is free for anyone attending for the first time. Info: hhcg.org.uk.

MID SUSSEX ASSOCIATION NATIONAL TRUST: 2.30pm, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 3DN. Talk: The Tower of London by Alan Kingshott.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.00, 7.10; Sat & Sun 1.30, 3.45, 7.35; Thu 4.00, 7.45. National Theatre Live: Fleabag (15) Thu 7.30. Angel Has Fallen (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 8.30; Sat & Sun 8.00. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 4.45; Sat & Sun 5.15. The Lion King (PG) Sat & Sun 1.00.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Angel Has Fallen (15) Fri-Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30. Crawl (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.30. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.30; Sat & Sun 11.20, 1.50, 4.30. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed 1.10, 4.20, 7.30; Mon, Tue & Thu 1.10, 4.20, 8.00. Good Boys (15) Fri-Thu 6.30. IMAX 2D: IT Chapter Two (15) Fri-Thu 12.20, 4.00, 7.50. IT Chapter Two (15) Fri 1.20, 2.20, 5.00, 6.00, 7.00, 8.40, 9.40; Sat 10.40, 1.20, 2.20, 5.00, 6.00, 7.00, 8.40, 9.40; Sun 10.40, 1.20, 2.20, 5.00, 6.00, 7.00, 8.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.20, 2.20, 5.00, 6.00, 7.00, 8.40. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri-Thu 1.10, 4.40, 8.15. Spanish: Pain And Glory (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.50. Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.20, 8.50; Sat & Sun 8.50. The Informer (15) Fri, Sat & Wed 2.40, 5,20. 8.00; Sun 2.40, 9.00; Mon, Tue & Thu 2.40, 5.20. The Lion King (PG) Fri 2.00, 4.50, 7.40; Sat & Sun 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 7.40; Mon, Tue & Wed 2.00, 4.50, 7.40; Thu 2.00, 4.45. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri 4.00; Sat & Sun 11.00, 1.30, 4.00; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.00. Movies For Juniors: Aladdin (PG) Sat & Sun 10.15. Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Sat & Sun 10.50. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.20. Movies For Juniors: The Lego Movie 2 (U) Sat & Sun 10.30. Movies For Juniors: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Malayalam: Ittaimani Made In China (tbc) Sun 5.30; Mon 7.30. Margaret Atwood: Live In Cinemas (12A) Tue 7.30. National Theatre Live: Fleabag (15) Thu 7.30.

New Park (01243 786650): Mrs Lowry And Son (PG) Fri 1.15; Sat 12.15; Sun 12.30; Mon 5.45; Tue & Wed 12.00; Thu 2.15. The Edge (15) Fri 3.45; Sun 6.00; Tue 5.15. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri 6.00; Sat, Sun & Mon 8.00; Tue 2.00; Wed 4.00; Thu 4.15. Only You (15) Fri 9.00; Mon 1.00. The Lehman Trilogy (12A) Sat 2.30. Gwen (15) Sat 6.15; Mon 3.30; Wed 2.00; Thu 12.15. Metropolitan Opera: Il Barbiere Di Siviglia (PG) Sun 2.30. Margaret Atwood: Live In Cinemas (12A) Tue 7.30. National Theatre Live: Fleabag (15) Thu 7.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Margaret Atwood: Live In Cinemas (12A) Tue 7.30. All Is True (12A) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Angel Has Fallen (15) Fri-Thu 12.20, 3.10, 6.00, 8.50. Hindi: Chhichhore (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.50, 4.20, 7.40; Sun 12.50, 7.40. Crawl (15) Fri 1.45, 10.50; Sat 10.50; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.45. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.00, 5.30; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.30, 3.00, 5.30. Tamil: Enai Noki Paayum Thota (tbc) Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed 7.40. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri-Thu 11.10, 2.10, 5.10, 8.15. Good Boys (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.30. Inna De Yard (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 1.20, 3.50, 6.15, 8.40; Sat & Sun 3.50, 6.15, 8.40. 2D SCREENX: IT Chapter Two (15) Fri & Sat 11.40, 3.20, 7.00, 10.50; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.40, 3.20, 7.00. IMAX 2D: IT Chapter Two (15) Fri-Thu 12.40, 4.20, 8.00. 4DX 2D: IT Chapter Two (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.40, 5.20, 9.00; Sat & Sun 10.00, 1.40, 5.20, 9.00. IT Chapter Two (15) Fri 11.00, 1.10, 2.30, 4.50, 6.30, 7.30, 8.30, 10.10; Sat & Sun 10.50, 1.10, 2.30, 4.50, 6.30, 7.30, 8.30, 10.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 1.10, 2.30, 4.50, 6.30, 7.30, 8.30. Mrs Lowry And Son (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.30. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri-Thu 1.10, 4.40, 8.10. Polish: Polityka (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 8.00; Mon 7.40. Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark (15) Fri-Thu 2.20, 6.45. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri-Thu 11.20. The Informer (15) Fri, Mon & Wed 12.20, 5.00, 9.15; Sat & Sun 5.00, 9.15; Tue 12.20, 4.45, 9.15; Thu 12.20, 4.50, 9.15. The Lion King (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.50, 2.40, 4.00, 5.30, 8.20; Sat & Sun 10.00, 11.50, 1.00, 2.40, 4.00, 5.30, 8.20. The Mustang (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri 4.50; Sat & Sun 11.50, 2.20, 4.50; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.50. Movies For Juniors: Aladdin (PG) Sat & Sun 10.10. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat & Sun 11.10, 1.30. Movies For Juniors: The Lego Movie 2 (U) Sat & Sun 10.20. Movies For Juniors: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. UglyDolls (U) Sat & Sun 11.00. Malayalam: Ittaimani Made In China (tbc) Sun 4.20; Mon 8.00. Margaret Atwood: Live In Cinemas (12A) Tue 7.30. National Theatre Live: Fleabag (15) Thu 7.30.

The Hawth (01293 553636): National Theatre Live: Fleabag (15) Thu 7.30.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): The Lion King (PG) Fri & Mon-Wed 6.00; Sat & Sun 2.30, 6.00. Angel Has Fallen (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.30, 5.10; Sat 5.10; Sun 8.15. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 7.50; Sun 5.00. Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.15. Crawl (15) Fri-Wed 8.35; Thu 4.35. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 12.40, 4.15, 7.50; Sat 12.40, 4.15, 7.50; Sun 12.10, 3.45, 7.20. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat 12.15; Sun 10.00, 12.15. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat & Sun 1.10. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 3.40. Kids Crew: The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat 10.20. National Theatre Live: Fleabag (15) Thu 7.30.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film September 19.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): HIFF: Maiden (12A) Fri 1.45, 7.45. HIFF: Capernaum (15) Fri 2.15; Sat & Mon 5.15. HIFF: All At Sea (12A) Fri & Mon 4.45; Sat 1.45; Sun 7.45. HIFF: Pain And Glory (15) Fri 5.15; Sat 8.15; Sun 2.15. HIFF: The Souvenir (15) Fri 7.45; Sat 4.45; Sun 1.45. HIFF: Aniara (18) Fri 8.15; Sat 2.15; Sun 5.15. HIFF: Gloria Bell (15) Sun 4.45; Mon 1.45. HIFF: For Sama (18) Sun 8.15; Mon 2.15; Tue 4.45. HFS: The Guilty (15) Mon 8.00. HIFF: 120 Battements Par Minute (15) Mon 8.15; Tue 5.15. HIFF: The Hummingbird Project (15) Tue 1.45; Wed 8.15; Thu 2.15. HIFF: The Mustang (15) Tue 2.15; Wed 5.15; Thu 8.15. Margaret Atwood: Live In Cinemas (12A) Tue 7.30. HIFF: Balloon (12A) Tue 8.15; Wed 1.45. HIFF: Sorry Angel (15) Wed 2.15; Thu 5.15. HIFF: Anna (15) Wed & Thu 4.45. HIFF: The Wedding Gift (15) Wed 7.45; Thu 1.45. National Theatre Live: Fleabag (15) Thu 7.30.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri 11.20, 4.45, 9.15; Sat 4.00, 5.30, 9.00; Sun 1.30, 5.00, 7.30; Mon 9.40, 3.15, 8.30; Tue 11.30, 4.10, 8.15; Wed 11.15, 3.45, 8.30; Thu 10.00, 12.40, 4.45. Mrs Lowry And Son (PG) Fri 3.00; Sat 1.30; Sun 2.15; Mon 12.40; Tue 10.00, 5.45; Wed 1.15; Thu 10.15. The Lion King (PG) Fri 10.00; Sat 10.15, 12.15; Sun 10.45, 4.30; Mon 1.10; Tue 10.15; Wed 10.00; Thu 4.15. Wine Calling (12A) Fri 2.00. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri 10.15, 1.00, 4.15, 5.30, 8.30; Sat 1.00, 4.45, 7.45, 8.30; Sun 11.15, 3.15, 7.00, 8.30; Mon 11.30, 4.00, 7.45; Tue 12.30, 3.15, 7.45; Wed 12.45, 4.45, 7.30; Thu 11.30, 3.15, 8.30. The Shiny Shrimps (15) Fri 8.00; Mon 3.00; Wed 5.15; Silver Screen: Tue 1.00; Baby Club: Wed 10.15. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat 11.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat 9.45. Asterix – The Secret Of The Magic Potion (tbc) Sat 3.00; Wed 2.45. Varda By Agnes (15) Sun 11.30. The World Is Yours (15) Mon 5.40. A Faithful Man (15) Tue 3.30. Margaret Atwood: Live In Cinemas (12A) Tue 7.15. Non-Fiction (15) Wed 8.00. Sink Of Swim (15) Thu 1.45. National Theatre Live: Fleabag (15) Thu 7.00, 7.15.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): National Theatre Live: Fleabag (15) Thu 7.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Angel Has Fallen (15) Fri 3.15, 8.30; Sat 4.40, 8.15; Sun 4.40, 8.30; Mon 12.15, 8.20; Tue 3.15, 8.30; Wed 4.25, 8.05; Thu 12.00, 8.05. Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri & Tue 12.00; Sat 5.35; Sun 5.55; Mon 3.00; Wed 2.50; Thu 2.45, 8.15. IT Chapter Two (15) Fri 12.00, 3.45, 6.15, 7.40; Sat & Sun 12.15, 4.00, 7.45; Mon 11.45, 3.45, 6.35, 7.40; Tue 12.00, 3.45, 6.15, 7.30; Wed & Thu 12.00, 3.45, 7.30. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri & Tue 11.45, 2.35; Sat & Sun 1.15, 7.20; Mon 3.15; Wed 1.00, 7.10; Thu 1.00, 4.45. Parent & Baby Screening: Blinded By The Light (12A) Mon 12.00. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Sat & Sun 12.30. Strike (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. The Lion King (PG) Fri 5.55; Sat 10.40; Sun 10.40, 3.20; Mon 5.45; Tue 5.55; Wed 12.15, 5.30; Thu 5.30. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat 10.15, 3.20; Sun 10.15.

Connaught (01903 206206): Mrs Lowry And Son (PG) Fri & Sat 12.20; Sun 1.00; Mon 3.45; Tue 11.15; Wed 12.00, 2.45; Thu 12.45. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Sun 8.00; Mon 12.15; Wed 8.15. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri 12.30, 5.00, 8.30; Sat 2.30, 4.30, 8.00; Sun & Mon 1.30, 5.00, 8.30; Tue 5.00, 8.30; Wed 2.15, 5.00, 8.30; Thu 12.00, 3.30, 8.15; Dementia Friendly Screening: Tue 1.30. Pain And Glory (15) Fri 2.30; Sat 6.00; Sun & Tue 5.30; Mon 8.15; Wed 5.45; Thu 3.00. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat 10.00; Sun 11.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: Horrible Histories – The Movie (PG) Sat 10.15. Metropolitan Opera: Aida (12A) Sat 12.30. Hail Satan? (15) Sat 8.30; Sun 3.15; Mon 6.00. Silver Screen: Mrs Lowry And Son (PG) Mon 11.00. Worthing Film Club: Stalker (PG) Tue 8.15. Worthing Summer Outdoors!: Spin Out Party & Screening (U) Thu 6.00. National Theatre Live: Fleabag (15) Thu 7.30.

Romeo & Juliet, review: HAODS. Click here to read more.