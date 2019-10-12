What's happening in Mid Sussex this October

Here is a highlights round-up of some events happening in Mid Sussex this month - including the Haywards Heath Bike Ride, fireworks displays, and a charity feast.

Council meetings

Haywards Heath Town Council will have a full council meeting on September 30. Additionally, the Environment and General Purposes meeting will be on October 21, and the Planning Committee will meet on October 28.

Fireworks

A fireworks night in Wivelsfield, Wivelsfield Big Bang, will be taking place on October 12 at Wivelsfield Village Hall, Eastern Road.

The circus themed night will have fireworks, music, entertainment, a bar and a bonfire.

The event will run from 5.30, and is ticketed - tickets can be bought from their website. and the Facebook event is here.

Mid Sussex Applauds

Mid Sussex Applauds Awards is this Sunday (October 13), from 3pm to 5pm.

The inaugural event aims to highlight the work done by individuals and organisations across the district while celebrating the community.

The awards are made up of two previous schemes, the Young Volunteer Awards and the Community Service Awards, and incorporates new categories for those who help to keep the community green, support active lifestyles and sport, or work to bring communities together.

A report and photos will be on the Mid Sussex Times website next week.

Yoga

Special yoga sessions for people with limited mobility will be happening in East Grinstead.

Gentle chair yoga can be practiced in a chair or wheelchair and focuses on gentle movement, stretching and breathing to boost physical and mental wellbeing.

It will be at Jubilee Community Centre, Charlswood Road, East Grinstead, RH19 2HL from 3.30pm to 4.30pm on October 10, October 17 and October 24.

Those interested are asked to call Yvonne on 07855 287043 or email yforyoga@btinternet.com.

Charity feast

A charity feast will take place in East Grinstead on Monday October 14 and Tuesday October 22, and in Felbridge on Monday October 28.

A three course meal will cost £22 per head, of which £10 will go towards Crawley Open House, The East Grinstead Foodbank, Crawley Prison Fellowship, Age UK East Grinstead and District, and East Grinstead and District Mental Health Association.

The meals will be at Paglia e Fieno on October 14 for Italian food, Hay & Straw on October 22 for Italian food, and The Woodcock Inn on October 28 for Himalayan food.

Those interested are asked to book early to reserve their place by calling the restaurants.

Swimming club

Mid Sussex Swimming Club will be running sessions for people with sight loss at Dolphin Leisure Centre, Haywards Heath.

Visitors will have use of a self-contained part of the main pool and the Health Suite, including spa, sauna and steam rooms.

Coffee and a light lunch will then be held afterwards in the Dolphin café.

The sessions will run every fourth Tuesday of the month from midday until 1pm, and the first one attended is free.

To join, contact Richard Foot on 01444 243744.

Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride

The Haywards Heath Bike Ride takes place tomorrow (Sunday, October 13) - we did a round up of all you need to know here.

Is there anything else you think we need to know about? Let us know!