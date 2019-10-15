Woodlands Meed Family Fireworks Night returns for 2019

Woodlands Meed Family Fireworks Night is set to return for another night of fun and fireworks.

It will take place on Saturday October 19 from 5pm and organisers promise the event will be a spectacular event for the whole community to enjoy.

Anna Hull, fundraiser at Woodlands Meed, said: “We really are fortunate to have the incredible support of our local community to help us put on and support this now annual event.

“From our generous sponsor, local business Ellis Motors, to all the help we receive from Burgess Hill Lions stewards along with Burgess Hill Radio helping promote the event and Burgess

Hill Academy letting us borrow their field and everyone who comes along and buys a ticket to support the event – it really is a community group effort that make it such a special night.”

The event will have food stalls and small fairground rides, and is designed with families in mind.

At last year’s event, £2,900 was raised for Woodlands Meed school and college, and fireworks were noise reduced and set to music.

Fireworks will once again be set to music this year, which organisers say is good for those who do not enjoy loud noises, and will start from 7.15pm.

The event has been supported by the local community in Burgess Hill.

Friends of Woodlands Meed, the School’s PTA, have worked with local businesses and community groups to be able to make the event special for all who attend.

For tickets please visit www.pta-events.co.uk.woodlands-meed.