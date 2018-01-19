Vicky meets…

Jules Gray, Assistant Business Manager and Aimee’s charity Pamper Morning coordinator, Buzby and Blue

When the Indee Rose Trust approached salons across the country to open up one Sunday and offer fundraising haircuts, Jules jumped at the opportunity. Because as well as working for a leading Chichester hair salon, last year she and her family said a painful goodbye to a brave little girl from Felpham who had benefitted from the Trust’s work.

“Aimee’s mum Traci is one of my best friends. Our girls went to school together and were good friends too. Aimee was diagnosed with a tumour on her spine in February last year. She had intense treatment, but, tragically, a second tumour was found on her brain. She died in October,” said Jules, adding: “She was a truly remarkable little girl and the bravest person I have ever met. She told you off if you went to see her in hospital and you looked sad.”

A small family charity founded in 2009 following the death of their young daughter, the Indee Rose Trust offers support and practical help to families going through the horror of childhood brain or spinal tumour.

“They also provide treasure boxes and gave Aimee a wonderful box that included a camera she was desperate for,” recalled Jules, who remembers how the gift lifted her little pal’s spirits.

“Jane who runs the Trust telephones Traci regularly. Because she has had the same experience she really understands what the family is going through. Her support is just brilliant.”

Explaining that Aimee’s Charity Pamper morning will run for three hours from 9am on Sunday the 28 January, offering haircuts, express manicures, hairstyle demonstrations and, for children, face painting, sparkly nails and a visit from a princess, Jules is delighted with the help she has received.

“Salon owners Chris and Nigel and Business Manager Paula have been incredible and everyone is giving up their time to help. I couldn’t ask for a more supportive team. There will also be a raffle, cake sale and tombola and all the money raised will go to the Trust. It’s going to be an amazing morning and Aimee would love it because she was a real girly girl. My girls keep asking when Aimee’s morning is. It has helped them to find something positive in such sadness.”

And it seems that Aimee inspired positivity. Her story became so well known locally that her funeral was opened up to the community.

“As sad and heart-breaking as it was, her funeral was also so heart-warming. The whole community came together, even those who didn’t know her. Her story really touched people,” said Jules.

Commemorating a very special little girl and raising funds for a wonderful cause, I know where I’ll be on the morning of Sunday 28 January. See you there?

Aimee’s Pamper Day is at Buzby and Blue, 46-48 The Hornet, Chichester.

Sunday 28 January; 9am – 12.00. Bookings and further information: 01243 778804/www.buzbyandblue.com Donations of raffle prizes welcome.

The Indee Rose Trust: www.indeerosetrust.org