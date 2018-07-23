Virginia McKenna, Terry Waite and Christopher Timothy come to Horsham for a series of talks

Three celebrities are coming to Horsham as part of a series of inspiring talks hosted by a new retirement development in the town.

The first talk to take place at Highwood Mill will star stage and screen actor, author and wildlife campaigner Virginia McKenna OBE on Monday, August 6.

Actress Virginia McKenna OBE

On Tuesday, August 28 author and humanitarian campaigner, Terry Waite CBE will talk about some of the incredible moments of his life so far.

The former assistant for Anglican Communion Affairs, Terry was kidnapped and held captive for nearly five years in Lebanon.

Concluding the series, television actor, director and writer Christopher Timothy takes centre stage on Monday, September 10.

Christopher is best known for his roles as James Herriot in All Creatures Great and Small and Mac McGuire in daytime soap Doctors. Christopher is also currently appearing in Eastenders.

Campaigner Terry Waite

Rachel Richards, of Highwood Mill, said: “Our fascinating speakers will talk about their lives, and there will be an opportunity to ask them questions – all in an intimately sized audience.

"Light refreshments will be available, and following the talks there will be the opportunity to tour Highwood Mill and find out more about this stylish development.

“Due to the foreseeable demand for tickets, seats will be allocated on a first come, first served basis, so please RSVP quickly to avoid disappointment.”

All three talks have an arrival time of 10.45am. To secure your place please email jackie.stainer@pmwcom.co.uk or call 01403 783400.

For more information on Highwood Mill please visit http://www.highwoodmill.co.uk. For more information on not-for-profit company Saxon Weald visit www.saxonweald.com.

