What’s on in Sussex over Easter

Looking for something to do over the Easter holidays? Look no further, here is our handy guide to what’s on across Sussex. There is something for everyone, from egg hunts to trampolining to steam trains.

EGG HUNTS AND TRAILS

Arundel: Amberley Museum

March 30 to April 15. Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland Easter trail around the 36 acre site. Trail £1, normal admission applies. www.amberleymuseum.co.uk.

Arundel: Arundel Wetland Centre Dusty’s Giant Easter Duck Hunt

March 30 – April 15. Trail price included in admission. www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel/whats-on/2018/03/30/dustys-giant-easter-duck-hunt/

Battle: 1066 Battle of Hastings Abbey and Battlefield

March 30 - April 2. 10am-5pm Easter Adventure Quest for legendary dragon eggs. Trail £1, admission prices apply. www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/1066-battle-of-hastings-abbey-and-battlefield/

Bolney: Bolney Wine Estate Vineyard trail

Children are invited to experience the vineyard trail which takes you on a route around the vineyard. Complete the activity sheet and claim your free Easter egg. The trail is free and a map can be found in The Eighteen Acre. www.bolneywineestate.com

Brighton: Devil’s Dyke

March 31 to April 2. 11am and 3pm

An Easter egg hunt for all the family between every day. Use your quiz sheet and map to collect plastic eggs around the area and solve the clues. £3 per trail. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/devils-dyke

Brighton: Yellowave Beach Sports

March 26 - April 6. 10am to 5pm.

Find all ten Easter Egg pictures then return to reception for your chocolate treat. Aimed at children two to seven years (although anyone can take part) this short trail is free and just for fun. www.familiesonline.co.uk/local/brighton-and-hove/whats-on/free-easter-holiday-egg-hunt-103627

Burwash: Bateman’s

March 30 – April 15. 10am-4pm.

Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt ‘birds and bees’ – £3 per trail, admission charges apply. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/27fb06c4-11ce-4324-8252-f5e5112ca683/pages/details

Chichester: West Dean Gardens

March 30 - April 3. Good Friday – Easter Monday 9am – 5pm, Tuesday April 10.30am – 5pm (Last entry 4pm).

Easter Trail to receive a Montezuma’s chocolate prize. Child tickets £4 (includes Easter Trail with chocolate prize, craft activities and games), adult tickets £9 (standard entry). www.westdean.org.uk/gardens/events/easter-trail

Eastbourne: Birling Gap

March 30 to April 2.

This outdoor trail takes you on a trip to find clues on Belle Tout and Lookout Hill. A Cadbury bunny awaits you back at the visitor centre. Dogs on leads are welcome. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/birling-gap-and-the-seven-sisters

Hailsham: Michelham Priory

March 30 – April 2. 10.30am-5pm. Children’s Easter trail. Have a go at making Easter bonnets. Normal admission applies. sussexpast.co.uk/event/easter-at-michelham-priory-fri-14th-mon-17th-april

Haywards Heath: Borde Hill Garden

March 30 – April 15.

Bertram Bunny’s Easter Adventure. March 30 – April 4: Meet the Easter Bunny. April 4: Storytelling for Families. April 5: Face Painting and Balloon Modelling. April 14: Storytelling for Families www.bordehill.co.uk

Hastings: The True CRIME Museum, White Rock

March 29 - April 15. 10am – 5pm.

The Trail of the Golden Goose. Unlock Albumen’s mystery clues, solve his 3D puzzles and mind-benders to lead you to the golden egg. Standard admission prices apply – no booking necessary. www.truecrimemuseum.co.uk/events/trail-of-the-golden-goose/

Herstmonceux: Herstmonceux Castle

April 1. 10am to 2pm.

Easter Bunny Hunt. Adults £6 Concessions £5 Children 4-16 £3. Children under four free. www.herstmonceux-castle.com

Lewes: Monk’s House

March 30 - April 2.

Nature themed hunt to earn a tasty reward. Once the hunt is complete, relax with a picnic on the lawn and a game of bowls. £1.50 per trail, plus normal admission charges. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/monks-house

Lewes: Spring Barn Farm

March 30 – April 15.

Follow the Easter Trail around the Nursery Rhymes, before visiting the Old Woman in her Shoe to collect an Easter Treat. Admission prices apply. www.springbarnfarm.com

Littlehampton: Mewsbrook Park

April 4: 10am – noon.

Bunny hunt with a prize for every intrepid eggsplorer. There will be a bouncy castle and magic show. Free of charge for children aged three to 11 years. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Contact the Town Council on 01903 732063 or visit www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk

Robertsbridge: Bodiam Castle

March 30 – April 15. 10am-4pm.

Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt – £3 per trail, admission charges apply. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/d06dbdbf-93ad-457b-b5f7-cc64c1b7e5b5/pages/details

Rye Harbour Nature Reserve: The Great Eggcase Hunt

April 3. 10am - noon.

On this hunt you will be looking for mermaids’ purses – the egg cases of sharks, skates and rays. Plus, see what other treasures you can find washed up on the beach. No booking necessary, meet at Rye Harbour village car park. www.rye-harbour.co.uk/events/the-great-eggcase-hunt/

Uckfield: Sheffield Park and Garden

March 30 - April 15.

Complete the hunt and claim your Cadbury chocolate prize. £3.50 per trail, plus normal admission charges. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/sheffield-park-and-garden

Washington: Squire’s Garden Centre

April 3 - April 13. 10am-3.30pm – Weekdays only

You can take part in our Spring Hunt. Look for clues around the centre to help find the magical word and receive a gourmet chocolate pizza slice – £2. Plant a cute bug planter with indoor plants to take home and look after – £6. www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk/events/create-grow-easter-holidays-2/

OTHER ACTIVITIES

Alfriston: Deans Place Hotel Easter Flower Workshop and Afternoon Tea

March 29. 11am-2pm or 2.30pm-5.30pm.

Two hour workshop run by floral designer and Floral International’s editor Nina Tucknott. You’ll create a floral nest which will be filled with lovely scented flowers as well as a few eggs and chicks of course. £44 per person. www.deansplacehotel.co.uk/event/easter-floral-workshop/

Alfriston: Drusillas Park

Open from 10am daily.

Peppa Pig and her brother George (April 10), PAW Patrol’s Chase and Marshall (April 11), Skye and Rubble from Paw Patrol (May 7), Owlette and Gekko from the PJ Masks (May 29), and Hello Kitty on a number of different dates. Please see www.drusillas.co.uk for full dates and details. www.drusillas.co.uk

Arundel: Amberley Museum

April 1, Annual Vintage Car Show. April 4. Museum Explorer Days - communications exhibition and the history of the telephone. April 6 Craft activities for toddlers focused on spring. April 11. Museum Explorer day - the history of roadmaking. April 13 Activities will be looking at transport. Children under four can visit the museum for free, but there is a small charge of £2.50 per toddler to take part. April 15, Spring Industrial Trains day. www.amberleymuseum.co.uk.

Arundel: Gaston Farm Spring Lambing

March 17 - April 15. 10am to 5pm.

Open Lambing where you can see lambs being born and maybe cuddle an orphan lamb. There will be free tractor and trailer rides, chicks and ducklings handling area. £6 per person, Children aged two and under are free. Cash only. www.gastonfarm.com/gaston-farm/

Battle: Marbles Match & Easter Bonnet Parade

April 3. From 10am.

The clubs and pubs compete to win the marbles and fancy dress trophies. Children’s Easter Bonnet Parade at 11.30. Entry in advance for both events but visitors enjoy the spectacle and can try their hand at marbles on the all-comers board, and the children can join in the popular marbles scramble. www.visit1066country.com/whats-on/events/annual-battle-marbles-match-and-easter-bonnet-parade-p707281

Bolney: Bolney Wine Estate - Special chocolate tasting

March 31 - April 2. 9am to 5pm.

A special chocolate tasting has been added to each tour, proving how well wine and chocolate really do go (tours are for 18+ apart from drop on tours where all ages are allowed). www.bolneywineestate.com/

Brighton: Devils Dyke - Easter egg rolling competition

April 2. 10.45am - noon.

The egg that gets furthest down the Dyke valley wins. The best decorated egg will also be judged. £1 to enter. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/b6ca2a6d-7f15-4c9e-9c3b-7ea82baf6fb9/pages/details

Chichester: Flip Out

March 30 to April 15.

Egg Hunts hidden across the arena, each containing special prizes. Colouring competitions for younger visitors to enter for the chance to win a voucher allowing the whole family to bounce for free. On Easter Sunday each customer gets 20 per cent off all standard jumps, whether they’re booking over the phone or at the venue. Call 01243 256590 or visit www.flipout.co.uk/chichester

Chichester: Weald & Downland Living Museum

March 30 to April 2.

Traditional Easter preparations and celebrations, the traditional Good Friday bake in the Winkhurst Tudor kitchen. Egg painting, bonnet making and an Easter bonnet parade in the Market Square on Monday, April 2. Take part in the Easter nest hunt around the museum site for a chocolate prize. April 3-13 ‘make and take’ craft activities and play traditional games. If the weather is kind, take a horse-drawn wagon ride for a small donation. www.wealddown.co.uk

Eastbourne: Devonshire Park Theatre - Thoroughly Modern Millie

April 3-7. Tue – Sat 7.45pm, Wed 2.30pm Audio described performances Friday evening and Saturday matinee.

This hilarious musical comedy features spectacular dance routines and great songs. Tickets: £25-£35.50 Concession and Group rates available www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/events/thoroughly-modern-millie

Eastbourne: Miniature Steam Railway Park

31 March.

Free Easter Eggs for the children riding on the train (while stocks last). Admission prices apply. Great family event for everyone to come on down and have a great time over the Bank Holiday Easter Weekend. www.emsr.co.uk

Eastbourne: Royal Hippodrome - Alice In Wonderland Easter Panto

April 2 and April 3.

Featuring all of the favourite characters and iconic moments – plus an exciting mix of familiar songs and original compositions – this is a laugh-a-minute show not to be missed… or off with your head. Adult £15.50 / Child £13.50 / Family £48. royalhippodrome.com/show/alice-in-wonderland-easter-panto

Eastbourne: Royal Hippodrome - Brainiac Live!

April 14 – 2pm.

Strap on your safety goggles boys and girls, due to popular demand science’s greatest and most volatile live show is returning this Easter with a vengeance. Tickets £14-£48 available from the box office by calling 01323 802020 or book online at www.royalhippodrome.com

Eastbourne: Royal Hippodrome - Guess How Much I Love You LIVE

April 12 - 4pm. April 13 - 11am and 1.30pm.

Brand-new live stage adaptation of the much-loved classic children’s book. Tickets are priced from £9. Under twos go free when on lap of paying adult. Tickets are available from the Box Office on 01323 80 20 20 and online at www.royalhippodrome.com

Hastings: Priory Meadow shopping centre

March 30 until April 14. Closed on Easter Sunday and have revised hours of 10am – 4pm on Easter Monday.

A selection of children’s rides will be in Queen’s Square. Visitors to the shopping centre can enjoy bungee trampolines and tea cup rides from just £2. There will also be a Pick n Mix stall for those with a sweet tooth. Free craft workshops from April 3. www.priorymeadow.com

Hastings: White Rock Theatre - Swan Lake Vienna Festival Ballet

April 5. 7.30pm. Lavish costumes, stunning scenery, international stars, and the glorious music from Tchaikovsky make this a night not to be missed. Tickets: £23* White Rock Friends: £4.50 off Under 18’s: £5 off Groups 8+: £4.50 whiterocktheatre.org.uk

Hastings: White Rock Theatre - Think Floyd

March 29. 7.30pm.

The brand new show for 2018 will feature the whole range of classic Pink Floyd from the Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, The Wall, Animals and much more. Tickets: £24 White Rock Friends: £3.50 off whiterocktheatre.org.uk

Hastings: Winkle Island Marbles Tournament

March 30 from noon.

Spectators are welcome to attend and cheer on the participants. http://calendarcustoms.com/articles/tinsley-green-world-marbles-championships/

Horsham: Piazza Italia

March 30 and April 2.

Supercars, Italian motorbikes and ‘Italian Job’ Minis are the stars of Horsham Piazza Italia. There is a lot more to offer including a celebration of Italian food and drink, fashion, music, theatre, family fun, and lots more besides. www.facebook.com/HorshamPiazzaItalia/

Hove: Meerkats on the loose

March 22 to April 27.

Ten Meerkats are being let loose in and around the streets of Central Hove over the Easter school holiday. The trails have been designed for children aged three to six and their families, but anybody can take part. www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/meerkat-trail

Lewes: RFC Harlequins Easter holiday camp

April 3 until April 4.

The Easter holiday camps are open to boys and girls aged six to 14, from complete beginners through to regular players.

As well as receiving expert coaching, all participants will receive a free Harlequins gift, a chance to win Harlequins prizes and an exclusive invitation to a Harlequins training session to meet the players. Full Price: £85 bookings.rugbycamps.co.uk

Plumpton: Plumpton Race Course

April 1: Gates open at noon with the first race at 2.15pm and the last race at 5.25pm.

April 2: Gates open at 11.45am with the first race at 1.55pm and the last race at 5.15pm. Live music, face painting, a traditional funfair, Easter egg give away and much more. Admission tickets include complimentary racecard and car parking. Children under 18 accompanied by an adult go free. plumptonracecourse.co.uk

Pulborough: Parham family Easter fun

April 1 and April 2. 10.30am – 5pm.

With a garden trail, face painting, craft activities, storytelling and the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny, there is lots of fun for the whole family. Adult £11 and child £6. www.parhaminsussex.co.uk/event/parham-easter-family-fun/

Worthing: Easter Eggstravaganza in the town centre

April 2. 10am to 5pm.

There will be a craft market, children’s petting zoo, food stalls, VW camper and beetle show, giant town Easter egg hunt, funfair rides, entertainers and much more. It’s free to attend. www.worthingtowncentre.co.uk/event/food-craft-market/