Winter fair returns to South of England Event centre this weekend

The return of this year’s magical winter fair is set to bring festive joy to The South of England Event centre this weekend.

Christmas spirit will fill the showground in Ardingly on both Saturday and Sunday, November 24 and 25.

The giant snow globe at the Winter Fair

The popular annual show will provide a warm welcome and plenty of yuletide cheer to all.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy a variety of festive food and drink with enchanting entertainment and the opportunity to select unique festive gifts and treats to fill up Christmas stockings.

An 8ft spectacular giant snow globe will be at the event, allowing up to six people at a time to be transported to a sparkling winter wonderland.

There will be Christmas choirs and the new captivating Christmas Belles on stilts who will lead the seasonal celebrations, together with various street entertainment.

There will also be a wide selection of festive treats and children will even be able to meet Santa in his special magical grotto or visit the chocolate workshop to have a go at making their own chocolate Christmas tree decorations.

Visitors can take a ride on the vintage carousel or watch the sparks fly as skilful blacksmiths create intricate pieces of metalwork.

Iain Nicol, CEO of the South of England Agricultural Society, said: “We are really excited about the Winter Fair this year as it always creates a fantastic festive buzz at the showground.

“We hope visitors will enjoy the new and expanded layout, with more space to browse our new Clothing & Accessories and Gifts & Greetings Pavilions as well as more than 60 stands selling anything from handmade Christmas puddings to chocolates, preserves and pâtés.

“You can pick up your seasonal pies and confectionary and choose from a range of superb cheeses to make up the perfect Christmas cheeseboard with delicious chutneys on the side, all washed down with wonderful wines, beers and spirits.

“There is something at this show for everyone to enjoy.”

Don’t miss live music performances taking place throughout the day from Harry’s Tricks with their blend of ’20s, ’30s and ’40s music followed by exciting acoustic singer Fred Clark, who will sing some great Christmas classics.

Shoppers can take a break at any time and sit back and relax in the undercover food court where a tantalising selection of international cuisine including Caribbean, Thai, Greek and Turkish dishes, as well as traditional artisan and street food, will be on offer.

Entry for adults is £6 per person. Students and OAPs can get in for £5, and children can enter for free when accompanied by a paying adult.

For further details or for tickets visit www.seas.org.uk.

