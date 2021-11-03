Horsham Artists offer November Christmas market
Horsham Artists are delighted to invite you to their Christmas Market over the first two weekends in November.
Spokeswoman Esther Clark said: “This first-ever event will feature painters, textile artists, up-cyclers, sculptors, jewellery makers and more. This will not only be a feast for the eye. You will also be able to get a wonderful range of gifts ready for Christmas well ahead of the big day. There will be an excellent selection of art and originals to give or keep, priced to match all budgets. Beat the Christmas rush in lovely Horsham!
“For further details see http://www.horshamartists.org or the flyers available from Horsham Market the next two weekends.”
The Horsham Artists Christmas Fair is in The Barn, The Causeway, Horsham RH12 1HE, on November 6 and 13 from 10am-4pm.