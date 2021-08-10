Worthing celebrates its Covid heroes

We Are Worthing

The window panels will remain in place until the autumn, end September/early October.

WTM announced the We Are Worthing project in April 2021 with a call-out to people to nominate their pandemic heroes.

As marketing coordinator Kathryn Follis explains: “The project looked to capture the faces and stories of the people that had shaped our last year, and offered the community a chance to say thank you and show their appreciation to someone who had impacted their life.

“The exhibition is now complete and fills 280 panels in the windows of the iconic Pavilion Theatre on Worthing’s seafront. 187 of these panels are the faces of people nominated by the community, because of their kindness, hard work or dedication over the last year.

“Alongside the physical outdoor exhibition WTM have created an online gallery featuring all the heroes nominated by the community and the stories behind their nominations. All of these can be seen at www.wtam.uk/weareworthing/.

Kathryn added: “We are thrilled by the response to the We Are Worthing project. The last year has been incredibly challenging for everyone and this project has offered a unique opportunity to bring our community together to celebrate the people that matter to them at a time when we all needed to most. In putting together the exhibition I have met some wonderful people and heard some fantastic stories. It has truly been a pleasure being able to facilitate this celebration of all the amazing people in our community and the extraordinary things they have done.