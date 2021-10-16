The dancing duo visited the Gales Drive school on Thursday to get into the School Disco theme of this week's Cha Cha Cha to MC Hammer's You Can't Touch This.

Dan enjoyed visiting his old school and taking Nadiya to Queen's Square on his return to his home town.

And tonight the children from Three Bridges were on prime time TV with some of them showing their dance skills in an assembly in the training video.

Dan and Nadiya promised their dance would be fun and they did not let us down with a fun-filled dance. They got 26 points from the judges.

1. Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Walker dance their Cha Cha Cha. Picture courtesy of the BBC Photo Sales