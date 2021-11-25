Ariel Company Theatre offer auditions for Marber production

Nicci Hopson Ariels Artistic Director pic by David Myers

The performances will be held on Friday, February 25 at 7pm and Saturday, February 26 2022 at 6.30pm at The Burgess Hill Academy. A bar with refreshments will be open.

Nicci Hopson, artistic director of Ariel Company, will direct The Musicians by Patrick Marber.

A play for young people, The Musicians, about a school orchestra’s visit to Russia, was performed for the National Theatre’s Shell Connections programme in 2004, its first production being at the Sydney Opera House.

“The orchestra of Ridley Road, a state school, is to give a concert in Moscow at the European Festival of Youth, playing Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony before an audience of cultural bigwigs. But their instruments have been impounded by customs.

“Luckily, Alex, the Russian boy who cleans the hall, is a devout Pinball Wizard fan who comes up with a plan that saves everyone.”

The Musicians is open to anyone aged 12 to 19 and auditions are being held on Sunday, November 28 at The Burgess Hill Academy.

The company are also programming a series of Monologues That Matter which have been written specifically for the students who are performing them. Kevin Sharp, formerly of the Hit and Run Theatre Company, has written and will also direct these student-led, issue-driven pieces. These will run alongside a selection of LAMDA pieces.

For more information about how to apply to audition for The Musicians, visit https://sites.google.com/view/arielplays2022auditions/home.