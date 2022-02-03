Chichester Festival Theatre's production of Doubt cancelled due to Covid

Doubt: Sam Spruell and Monica Dolan Photo Johan-Persson

All remaining performances have been cancelled. The show was due to conclude its Chichester run on Saturday after receiving rave reviews.

A spokesman said: “We are deeply sorry to have to tell you that – despite stringent precautions and exploring every alternative option – due to a positive Covid case within the company, we have had to take the sad decision to cancel all our remaining performances of Doubt: A Parable.

“All ticket bookers will be contacted by the Box Office in due course and we ask that you do not contact us until we have been in touch.