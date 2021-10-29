Comedy veteran Barry Cryer offers East Sussex date

Barry Cryer

Spokeswoman Jenny Ross said: “This unique family evening will bring together Barry, his actor and writer son Bob Cryer chatting to him and a performance by Barry’s daughter Jack Cryer with her Sussex-based band The Kites.

“It will provide a rare chance to see this comedy legend live.

“Barry Cryer is one of the country’s best loved comedy writers, having written for Morecambe and Wise, Tommy Cooper, Les Dawson, Bruce Forsyth, Max Miller, Tony Hancock, Jack Benny, Bob Hope, Richard Pryor, Peter Cook and Dudley Moore, Frankie Howerd, Kenny Everett, Spike Milligan, Dave Allen, and The Two Ronnies.

“He’s written with Graham Chapman, John Cleese, David Nobbs, Peter Vincent, Dick Vosburgh and John Junkin and as a performer, has appeared in TV and radio shows spanning over five decades.

“He’s a regular at the Edinburgh Festival and is one of the stars of Radio 4’s I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue. He’s received awards from BAFTA, The Royal Society, The Press Guild and Montreux. He was made an OBE in 2001.”