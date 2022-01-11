Henfield Theatre Company set sail for Treasure Island – The Panto

Henfield Theatre Company - Photo_Ian_Henham

They have kept at it and are now in the final stages of preparation with curtain-up on Friday, January 14.

An extra performance will allow for greater spacing between the rows of seats.

As a further precaution, audiences will be encouraged to wear masks.

Spokesman Martin Love said: “Treasure Island – The Panto is a scorcher of a show.

“It is, perhaps, a far cry from the original Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson, but the essential elements are all there.

“Long John Silver and his gang of pirates have their glass eyes on the treasure, of course.

“However, in order to compete with Squire Trelawny, who is also seeking the treasure, they find themselves needing to enlist the help of the ladies of the Smugglers Cove Women’s Institute as well as a couple of bumbling sailors (Willy and Sam)!

“Not ideal for the pirates but it has hilarious consequences for the audience!

“Jim Hawkins, the principal boy, soon falls in love with the Squire’s beautiful daughter and they get caught up in the adventure to retrieve the treasure.

“Jim’s mum (the Dame) and Polly the pantomime parrot add colour and hilarity and are sure to be a big hit with children and adults alike.”

Martin added: “Treasure Island – The Panto was expertly written by Ben Crocker and the production is directed by Peter Ingledew.”

The show’s musical director is David Barnett and the choreographers are Karen Blunden and Alice Forward.

“The scheduling of the performances is a little different for Henfield.

“They take place over two weekends, on the Fridays and Saturdays, which means that there are six performances in total (one more than usual), including two matinées.

“The extra performance allows the number of seats to be restricted and the spacing between rows to be increased.

“The audiences will also be encouraged to wear masks. As usual the production will have a live band.

“Come along to either of the matinées in pirate fancy dress and prizes will be awarded to the children with the best costumes.

“Loads of pirate goodies will also be available to buy for pirates of any age!

“Get your tickets and enjoy the fun – this one is really going to have the aaarrrr factor!

“Treasure Island – The Panto is setting sail on January 14, 15, 21 and 22 with evening performances starting at 7.30pm and matinées on both Saturdays at 2.30pm.

“A great crew has been assembled and everyone is looking forward to the fun.”

Tickets, priced £13 for adults and £10 for children under 16, are available from the box office in Stevens Estate Agents, Henfield.

Tickets are also available from the theatre company website at henfieldtheatrecompany.com.