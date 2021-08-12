The Archway Theatre in Horley poised to reopen
The Archway Theatre in Horley is set to reopen on August 12 with an adaptation of family favourite The Wind In The Willows.
The theatre, a member of the Little Theatre Guild of Great Britain, is housed underneath the railway arches and boasts a main theatre seating 95 and a studio theatre space. Both venues were forced to close in March 2020 as part of the lockdown.
The theatre which is staffed by volunteers normally produces ten different productions a year with a variety of comedies and dramas, modern and classic plays. These past 18 months have been very challenging for the local charity.
They continued with some digital content in the form of three classic audio plays and two filmed and streamed productions but everyone is looking forward to being able to throw open the doors and welcome audiences inside the theatre.
Rehearsals had been underway from April for a summer panto hoped to be the first production in July but extensions to restrictions meant the summer panto will move to a more traditional time of year and The Wind In the Willows will become the first, not second, show for the amateur theatre group. Rehearsals had to begin outside and adhere to the rule of six but with the easing of restrictions rehearsals are now in full swing on stage.
Chairman of the theatre Paul Tester said: “I am so proud of how all our members have rallied round during lockdown to keep the spirit of the Archway alive.” But he is also aware the there are still difficult times ahead as the theatre looks to sell out shows in order to make the money needed to cover all the bills. The Wind In The Willows tickets are available via the Archway Theatre website. Rehearsals are also happening for the production of Dracula which opens in September and auditions take place this week for a productions of the Vicar of Dibley. Paul said: “We are so excited to welcome our audiences back. We have Covid secure status with improved ventilation and we are delighted with a revamp of our bar area to enjoy drinks before and after shows.”