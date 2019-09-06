Burgess Hill Academy students celebrate GCSE results

Burgess Hill Academy celebrated their GCSE results on Thursday, August 22.

A spokesman for the school said: “We are so proud of the class of 2019.

“The year group faced some significant challenges experiencing two losses. Still 75 per cent passed Maths and 75 per cent passed English.

“There were some amazing examples of achievement and progress.”

Students who achieved particularly high grades include Annabel Worsley who got 6 9s and two As /A*s, Frances Jones who got a 9, As and A*s across the board, Gemma Wallman who secured 4 9s and all As and A*s, Charlotte Fish a 9 and all As/ A*s, Emily Masson all As/ A*s Anna Coote a 9 and A/ A*s and Rebecca Pugh 6 As/ A*s.

The school’s spokesman said: “So many students also made great progress – Sanjeeda Khanom, Jan Köhl Gutierrez, Oliver Briggs, Kim Short, Ben Sansom, Michael Poole, Kobe Dersley, Deanna Boyle, Jared Hall , Ellie Coxshaw, Reah Pursun, Ben Sturgis, Hannah Wheeler and Kelly Fuller.

“Well done to everybody and we wish them all well as they embark on the next stage of their journey.”