About 115 players entered the event in the hope of ‘holing in one’ on the first hole to win the star prize of £10,000.

Organisers said that regular players on the course understood how unlikely it would be to achieve this feat, but that ‘having a go’ was a good way to raise vital hospice funds.

All proceeds were donated to the hospice and the final amount was £1,750.

Golfers raised money for St Peter and St James Hospice. Picture: Burgess Hill Golf Centre.

“We are very happy with this year’s efforts raising money,” said Golf Centre manager Bruce Whalley, adding that it was great to see friends and family get together for a charitable cause.

“Over the years I have become increasingly aware of the incredible work undertaken by all the staff at the hospice and how fundraising in the community is so crucial to its running,” he said.

Bruce said previous charity days had used the potential £10,000 prize to promote the event, but said ‘the charitable aspect was what really motivated people to take part’.

He said that the dry and mild October weather ‘played its part’ too in bringing people to the event.

Golf manager Bruce Whalley presents a cheque to Wendy Agate from St Peter and St James Hospice. Picture: Burgess Hill Golf Centre.

“A big thanks to the other members of the golf staff at Burgess Hill Golf Centre and the greenkeepers who had the course in great condition,” he added.

There were three other ‘hole in one’ prizes available on holes four, six and seven.

Golfer Tim Terry from Haywards Heath came close on the fourth hole with his ball stopping just six inches from it.

Burgess Hill Golf Centre owner Chris Collins said he was ‘very pleased’ with this year’s charity day.

“Everyone looked like they were having a good time and not taking the game too seriously,” he said.

“I cannot recall too many ‘hole in ones’ around our golf course but there is always a chance,” he added.