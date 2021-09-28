Burgess Hill laser clinic wins award for second-year running

Jo with Prestige Skin Care Clinic of the Year Award

Imogen’s Laser Skin Clinic opened in 2019 by Jo-Anne Bredenhann.

Since then, Imogen’s has won Skin Care Clinic of the Year, West Sussex for both 2020 and 2021 in the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards.

Jo-Anne said: “It feels very nice to be recognised for all the hard work and determination in setting up my own clinic and helping my clients achieve their goals.”

Jo-Anne started her business venture after noticing the lack of aesthetic services in the area.

With 10 years of industry experience, Jo-Anne and her small team use top-of-the-range technology to achieve the best results for clients.

The clinic specialises in pain-free laser hair removal, skin peels, micro needling, mesotherapy, and EMS (electro muscular stimulation) – an advanced treatment that claims to help tone muscle and improve fitness in 20 -minute sessions.

The judges were impressed with the outstanding levels of customer service found at Imogen’s.

One-to-one treatments allow for a personalised experience to target individual client concerns.

A qualifed personal trainer is on hand to assist with all EMS sessions and staff are welcoming and down-to-earth, ensuring customers feel at ease, judges said.

The clinic now hopes to bring wider recognition to EMS training in the UK, as recent research has highlighted many potential health benefits.