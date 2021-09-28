Burgess Hill laser clinic wins award for second-year running
A Burgess Hill laser clinic has been named Skin Care Clinic of the Year in West Sussex for the second year in a row.
Imogen’s Laser Skin Clinic opened in 2019 by Jo-Anne Bredenhann.
Since then, Imogen’s has won Skin Care Clinic of the Year, West Sussex for both 2020 and 2021 in the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards.
Jo-Anne said: “It feels very nice to be recognised for all the hard work and determination in setting up my own clinic and helping my clients achieve their goals.”
Jo-Anne started her business venture after noticing the lack of aesthetic services in the area.
With 10 years of industry experience, Jo-Anne and her small team use top-of-the-range technology to achieve the best results for clients.
The clinic specialises in pain-free laser hair removal, skin peels, micro needling, mesotherapy, and EMS (electro muscular stimulation) – an advanced treatment that claims to help tone muscle and improve fitness in 20 -minute sessions.
The judges were impressed with the outstanding levels of customer service found at Imogen’s.
One-to-one treatments allow for a personalised experience to target individual client concerns.
A qualifed personal trainer is on hand to assist with all EMS sessions and staff are welcoming and down-to-earth, ensuring customers feel at ease, judges said.
The clinic now hopes to bring wider recognition to EMS training in the UK, as recent research has highlighted many potential health benefits.
For more information about the services on offer at Imogen’s, visit www.imogensaesthetics.co.uk