Adam Hall, 23, Josh Morrison, 21, and Marcus Battrum, 23, have signed up to get a very close buzzcut on Saturday (October 30).

They aim to help the pub double the money it has raised for the charity so far, from almost £1,500 to £3,000.

“I’m excited but a little bit nervous,” said Adam, who lives in Haywards Heath with his partner.

From left: Marcus Battrum, Josh Morrison and Adam Hall. Picture: Greene King.

“I don’t really want to shave my hair off but that’s part of it,” he said, adding that he and his friends are known for how much they love their hair.

“That’s how it got brought up, as a bit of a joke: ‘oh you’ll be shaving your hair next’.”

But Adam said the sponsored shave is for a great cause and added that The Burrell Arms has been holding Macmillan fundraisers for months.

“We do lots of little things,” he said, adding that events have included a football game where people have to guess when the first goal will be scored.

Adam gets a pie in the face at The Burrell Arms in Haywards Heath.

“If people put a pound in, then half the money goes to charity and half goes to the winner,” he said.

Adam said the pub’s last Macmillan event was ‘Pie the Staff’ on Sunday (August 29) during the Summer Bank Holiday weekend.

People donated money to smack a paper plate of whipped cream into the faces of the pub workers, he said.

The experience of being ‘pied’ was not pleasant, Adam said, but the event itself was fun and the customers loved it.

“We got loads of kids to come down to do it and we brought our own families and they brought their friends from school,” he said.

“I’ve been at the pub for about four years and I think a lot of the customers were excited to slap me in the face with a pie.”

There is another fundraising day today (Friday, September 24) with a ‘Pie The Burrell’ event taking place this evening, which should be busier than last time, said Adam.

“We should hopefully do at least a couple of hundred then,” he said, adding that they have already got about £400 on the form for the head shaving.

People who would like to donate are asked to donate at the pub, which is in Commercial Square, Haywards Heath.