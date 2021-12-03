The event takes place from 9am to 2pm on Saturday (December 11) in Church Walk.

Organisers said there was a lot of new interest shown at the November market with the number of stalls doubling when compared to previous months.

Some 18 stalls offered a wider variety of products, said organisers, with many of them produced in Sussex or the South East.

A Christmas Market Special will be held in Burgess Hill on Saturday (December 11). Picture: ATM Events Ltd.

“I felt a great buzz from both the public and stallholders,” said Steve Dauwalder, operations manager for The Anonymous Travelling Market who manage the event for Burgess Hill Town Council.

“The public were clearly impressed by the wider choice of products and produce and the majority of longstanding traders felt, with the additional choice, the public were spending longer there,” he said.

Footfall increased significantly in November with most of the regular stallholders reporting an upturn.

New stallholders also said they would return for the Christmas market.

A Christmas Market Special will be held in Burgess Hill on Saturday (December 11). Picture: ATM Events Ltd.

The December event still has space for more traders and offers a place to sell and buy unique and quirky Christmas gifts and produce.

Potential stallholders can enquire about the space by emailing [email protected] or calling 07795 321535.