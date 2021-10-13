Comminity Chest Awards - Horsham Debt Advice Service

The Community Chest Awards donated the Horsham charity £1,500

By Joss Roupell
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 10:31 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 10:40 am

At the annual Community Chest Awards, which are run by brewers Hall & Woodhouse, The Horsham Debt Advice Service (HDAS) took home a generous cheque of £1,500.

HDAS provide a completely free service of assisting and advising individuals on resolving their financial difficulties, by either organising a client's finances, by negotiating with creditors where necessary, and by giving clients the confidence and skills to manage their own finances in the future.

To visit the HDAS website click here or call 01403 258040

