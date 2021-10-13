Comminity Chest Awards - Horsham Debt Advice Service

At the annual Community Chest Awards, which are run by brewers Hall & Woodhouse, The Horsham Debt Advice Service (HDAS) took home a generous cheque of £1,500.

HDAS provide a completely free service of assisting and advising individuals on resolving their financial difficulties, by either organising a client's finances, by negotiating with creditors where necessary, and by giving clients the confidence and skills to manage their own finances in the future.