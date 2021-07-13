Take a look at these new flats in Horsham town centre ... with balconies and free outdoor furniture

Property developers Berkeley Homes are offering the free furniture at The Paperyard flats near West Street.

Buyers will be gifted ‘a bespoke balcony package of their choice’ from now until the end of August.

And, say Berkeley, all the furniture will be sourced and installed by award-winning interior designer Jigsaw Box.

Prices for the flats themselves start at £199,950 for a one-bed property.

Berkeley Southern sales and marketing director Ben Annetts said: “With more buyers eager for extra space and an effortless lifestyle of outdoor living, we are pleased to be able to satisfy purchasers’ demands with our stunning new balcony packages at The Paperyard.

“Although there is no obligation, purchasers will be able to choose a package to suit their personal lifestyle, whether that means growing their own fruit and veg at home, unwinding with a good book in the evening, or enjoying entertaining friends and family again.”

As well as a balcony or terrace, each flat has an open-plan kitchen/living/dining space which flows into the balcony/terrace via French doors.

Kitchens have integrated appliances by NEFF, and a choice of door and composite stone worktop finishes with tiled splashback.

Bathrooms offer contemporary white sanitaryware and chrome taps.

Residents will also have exclusive access to a landscaped rooftop garden providing a tranquil place to unwind.

Apartments at The Paperyard are ready to move into now, and prices start from £199,950 for a one-bedroom apartment with the Government’s Help to Buy scheme available.

For further information, visit www.berkeleygroup.co.uk or call 01403 885 112.

1. Free balcony furniture is on offer to flat buyers until the end of August Buy photo

2. The open plan living room leads to the balcony via French doors Photo: berkeleyhomes2.visualbank.co.uk Buy photo

3. The flats offer good-sized bedrooms Photo: berkeleyhomes2.visualbank.co.uk Buy photo

4. Kitchens have integrated appiances by NEFF Photo: berkeleyhomes2.visualbank.co.uk Buy photo