Haywards Heath College plans open days ahead of September 2020 opening

Haywards Heath College, set to open in September 2020, will be holding its first open day next week.

There has not been a post-16 education provider in Mid Sussex except for St Paul’s Catholic College since Sussex College closed in the summer of 2017, due to high debts of £25 million, to extensive local outcry.

The college will be hosting a series of open events to offer prospective students and their families an opportunity to meet staff, find out about their educational opportunities and see the progress being made at the building.

Paul Riley, principal of Haywards Heath College, said: “Our open events are an important way for students in the local area to discover all that Haywards Heath College has to offer.

“We will be running a diverse curriculum in a great set of dedicated facilities and we are looking forward to opening the doors for the first time in October.

“Although work is ongoing on the site, we are excited to be able to show our future students how we are building a fantastic learning environment in which they will be able to thrive.

“This is the first in a number of planned activities taking place at the campus, with further open days and community events planned and we look forward to meeting students, their parents and local residents over the next few months.”

Visitors will be able to see some of the campus facilities, and advisors will be on hand to help answer queries about careers, progression and how to apply.

There will also be activities in the sports hall and science labs to showcase the college in action.

Jonathan Ash-Edwards, leader of Mid Sussex District Council, said: “It’s great news for young people living in Mid Sussex that Haywards Heath College is opening next year.

“It gives them the opportunity to further their education locally and removes the inconvenience and cost of making long journeys to facilities outside the district.

“There is a clearly established need for post-16 education facilities in Mid Sussex and we’ve fought hard to ensure that this college is brought back into use.

“It’s fantastic that prospective students will be able to visit the college next month as part of these informative open day events”.

Haywards Heath College, which is part of the Chichester College Group (CCG), will be offering a wide selection of A-level, vocational courses and apprenticeships to students in Mid Sussex.

The first open day will be on Thursday, October 24 from 4.30pm to 7pm, with an open morning on Saturday, November 16 from 10am to 1pm.

Shelagh Legrave OBE, chief executive of CCG, said: “We are very much looking forward to meeting our future students and local residents to discuss and demonstrate the high quality educational opportunities that will be available to them at Haywards Heath College.

“This is a very exciting time and we are grateful for the support we have received from the local community, Sir Nicholas [Soames] and our colleagues at Mid Sussex District Council as we move ever closer to the college’s opening, which is now less than a year away.”

When the Mid Sussex Times broke the news about the possibility of a new college opening on the site last year, residents were quick to respond, calling it ‘fabulous news’ and describing the facility as ‘vital’.

Information about courses, including a guide for applicants, can be found on the college website.