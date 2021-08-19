So here are 12 of the best pubs in the district, according to their Google reviews as of Wednesday (August 18, 2021).
1. The Bolney Stage
The Bolney Stage in London Road, Bolney, Haywards Heath, has an overall rating of 4.6 stars out of five from 840 Google reviews. The 500-year-old establishment offers fresh food and cask ales, and features large inglenook fireplaces, ancient flagstones and comfortable old furniture. Picture: Google Street View.
2. The Lockhart Tavern
The Lockhart Tavern in The Broadway, Haywards Heath, has an overall rating of 4.6 out of five from 569 Google reviews. It recently won a Muddy Stilettos Award for Best Destination Pub and offers craft beer with a daily changing menu and a selection of beer, wine and spirits. Picture: Google Street View.
3. The Oak Barn Bar & Restaurant
The Oak Barn Bar & Restaurant in Cuckfield Road, Burgess Hill, has an overall rating of 4.5 stars out of five from 782 Google reviews. The original 250-year-old barn features oak floors and old Sussex sandstone, as well as an upstairs gallery that overlooks the restaurant. Picture: Google Street View.
4. The Cat Inn
The Cat Inn in North Lane, West Hoathly, East Grinstead, has an overall rating of 4.6 out of five from 548 Google reviews. The pub can be found in the Good Beer Guide 2021 and the restaurant offers freshly prepared pub food. Picture: Google Street View.