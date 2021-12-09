Mid Sussex pub gets four-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex pub has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 9:57 am
Updated
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 10:03 am
By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
The Stand Up Inn at 45-47 High Street, Lindfield, was given the score after assessment on November 10, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex’s 108 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 90 (83 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
SEE ALSO: