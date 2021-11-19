The popular town cinema, located in Cyprus Road, has been awarded £112,149.

Hundreds of arts and heritage organisations in England are receiving a share of £107 million from the additional £300 million announced for the fund by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in March’s budget.

This brings the total cash support package for culture during the Covid pandemic close to £2 billion.

Burgess Hill's Orion Cinema has been awarded £112,149. Picture: Google Street View.

Ben Roberts, chief executive, British Film Institute, said: “Traditionally, this time of year brings a wealth of culture to the big screen for people up and down the country as local cinemas offer seasonal classics, and new British films and blockbusters.”

“The Culture Recovery Fund has been vital to the survival and recovery of independent cinemas, enabling them to contribute to their high streets and communities, and crucially be there to welcome back their audiences,” he said.

Mid Sussex-based music group Ensemble Reza have been awarded £24,435.

The money will help them restart their festive programmes including 12 concerts in Sussex schools and two public concerts.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.

“Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”

The Culture Recovery Fund has already got £1.2 billion to about 5,000 organisations and sites across the country and this latest round of funding is offering a lifeline to regional theatres, local museums, independent cinemas and other venues throughout winter.

The £14 million in continuity support grants for the South East will be administered by Arts Council England, the British Film Institute, Historic England and National Lottery Heritage Fund.