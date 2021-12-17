Rouge reader offer: win a £100 gift voucher or enjoy a free dessert at the Haywards Heath restaurant

The fully refurbished restaurant presents a fresh and inviting space, offering the perfect combination of casual and sophisticated, suitable for all-day dining, special occasions and celebrations.

The new menu has been designed to be a blend of classic French cuisine staples like bouillabaisse, with contemporary brasserie dishes such as the scallop starter, baked in garlic and parsley butter with parmesan crumbs, and the vegan-friendly cauliflower steak with harissa hummus, toasted chickpeas and pomegranate.

For your chance to win a £100 gift voucher to wine and dine at the new Rouge in Haywards Heath, all you must do is answer the following question and email your answer to [email protected]

A scallop starter.

When did the first Café Rouge open in the UK?

Terms and conditions

The closing date for entries is December 31. The voucher entitles one holder/winner to a £100.00 discount on one bill at Rouge 33 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, RH16 3AS.

The voucher can be redeemed against a bill, which includes items from any Rouge food and drink menu. Excludes all other Café Rouge restaurants and Café Rouge Center Parcs locations. Voucher must be redeemed in one visit. Voucher has no cash value and no change can be given. Not valid on delivery or take away. The winner’s details will be shared with Rouge in order for the prize to be sent out. Your details will not be used for any other purposes.

The sophisticated new tile work at Rouge

Free dessert

Mid Sussex Times readers can also indulge with a free dessert at Rouge in Haywards Heath with any full-price main dish.

Guests will be spoiled for choice from the rich chocolate fondant with salt caramel ice cream and pistachio brittle, to the trio of mini patisseries which includes crème brûlée tart, chocolate opera cake, and lemon meringue tart.

To take advantage of this reader offer, simply present the digital QR code to your server.

To redeem the dessert discount, please present your server with the QR code above.

Create special memories with friends and family at Rouge this Christmas in Haywards Heath.

Terms and conditions

Valid until December 31. Offer only valid at Rouge in Haywards Heath. To redeem the discount, please present your server with the QR code above.