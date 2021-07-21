The housebuilder has given away 30 bee nester habitats on a ‘first come, first served’ basis to help the little pollinators thrive.

“As a responsible house builder, we aim to make our developments as nature-friendly as possible,” said Lynnette St-Quintin, sales and marketing director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties.

She said the bee nesters will support many nature-friendly measures at Wychwood Park like ‘bee-friendly planting’.

Residents at the Wychwood Park development in Haywards Heath are encouraged to make homes for bees in their gardens. Picture: Paris Howells.

“It is so important to share our gardens with nature,” said Lynnette.

The long-term homes will be for solitary bees, like orchard, mason and leafcutter bees, which are important pollinators that support the growth of plants and flowers.

The hanging bee nester is made from plastic-free materials and comes with insulated tubes for bees to lay their eggs.

It also has a guard to protect from birds and other predators.

Barratt Developments has an ongoing partnership with the RSPB.