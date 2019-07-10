Three Haywards Heath teenagers tackle 23-mile trek for Macmillan Cancer Support

These three friends from Oathall Community College tackled the South Coast mighty hike for Macmillan Cancer Support.

But the teenagers not only took on the 23-mile challenge, they did it carrying 20kg Bergans on their backs.

Miles Harry King and Edward White, both 14, and Will Lord, 13, initiated the idea and organised the event themselves, wanting to raise money for an important cause that mattered to them.

The group of Year 9 friends from the Haywards Heath school finished the route from Amberley to New Timber in just under eight hours.

Two members of the team have had personal experiences of family members being diagnosed and surviving cancer.

Miles said: “Macmillan supported my grandfather and now my uncle as he battles with cancer, the charity helps everyone live life as fully as they can.”

Will commented: “Both of my grandfathers have had cancer and made full recoveries thanks to the treatment from doctors and the support they received from Macmillan.”

Ed was proud to support his friends’ chosen charity and be part of the important event.

The boys added: “The last two miles were the hardest. There were several steep hills to climb but we managed to achieve the challenge and had a really good time.”

Between them, they have raised £1,651 already for the charity. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/milesharryking