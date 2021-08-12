‘Excellent’ GCSE results for Burgess Hill Girls

Head Liz Laybourn said: “This year’s results maintain our consistently excellent record at GCSE.

“Each one of our students has shown immense grit, resilience, and determination throughout what has been a very challenging time for all young people.

“However, education at Burgess Hill Girls is about far more than results. We are equally proud of how our students have maintained their commitment to their sport, creativity, and service, asking searching questions in their Higher Project Qualifications, taking up opportunities, collaborating, showing initiative, and challenging themselves in new ways and in new directions to build their own unique personal profile.”

Celebrating success: Burgess Hill Girls students Meghana, Alice, Regina, Poppy and Georgina

Individual successes include those of Meghana Dhamrait who is celebrating a stunning set of top grades. Studying for A levels in Biology, Chemistry and Maths, Meghana wants to go into health and medicine.

“The past year has not only challenged me but inspired me to continue studying these STEM subjects. My passion for them will continue to motivate me to work hard, pushing boundaries however unprecedented the circumstances,” she said.

“I am so grateful to my teachers and family for their incredible, selfless support. I am so proud to be able to continue studying for my A levels at Burgess Hill Girls next year.”

Alice Gibson also achieved a clean sweep of top grades. Alice’s Higher Project Qualifications explored the connection between dance and its effect on mental health. Dance is close to her heart as she will be performing with the English Youth Ballet in November.

GCSE success for Burgess Hill Girls

Sussex county cricketer Regina Suddahazai Khan is delighted with impressive GCSE grades. Having missed her cricket training and competition under lockdown Regina was delighted to return to it in April. She will be studying A level Maths, Biology and Psychology.

Poppy Whitehead, who plays hockey for East Grinstead, also achieved a set of top grades at GCSE. She will study for A levels in Biology, Chemistry, Psychology and French.

Georgina Wrigg is celebrating top GCSE grades and the A* in her HPQ on whether it is possible to be LGBT+ and have religion: “I am really happy with my results. My subjects have stretched me both intellectually and personally.”

Georgina won a place on Immerse Education’s course in Cambridge this summer with her essay on whether legal decisions should be automated using algorithms. She is going on to take A levels in English Literature, Religious Studies and Politics.